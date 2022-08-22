2022-2023 school year starts for Chicago Public Schools Monday 02:21

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Summer is officially over for city students and staff.

Chicago Public Schools return to the classroom Monday, and there are some changes this year.

To start, COVID-19 procedures have been updated. Now masks are optional, just strongly recommended.

Schools will offer a free in-school program each week for testing and if students and staff test positive, they're asked to quarantine for five days.

Unvaccinated students and staff who are exposed are no longer required to quarantine on the basis of that exposure alone.

CPS will also offer free vaccination clinics throughout the school year. A schedule is listed below:

You can find a full list of COVID-19 protocol changes here .

CBS 2 has reported on issues filling staffing at Chicago public schools and the bus driver positions are no different.

Because of this, CPS will be offering $500 monthly stipends and or CTA passes to help students that otherwise can't get to school without a school bus.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot rang the school bell at Falconer Elementary in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood.

For parents, the first day brings mixed emotions. Liz Alicea, the parent of a 5th grader, told CBS 2 she has city violence on her mind.

"We drop off our kids and we expect them to be safe," she said.

"It's emotional dropping them off on the first day of school," 5th grade parent Julio Ayala said.