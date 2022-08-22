ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2022-2023 school year starts for Chicago Public Schools Monday

By Marissa Parra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKsfO_0hQL8F0t00

2022-2023 school year starts for Chicago Public Schools Monday 02:21

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Summer is officially over for city students and staff.

Chicago Public Schools return to the classroom Monday, and there are some changes this year.

To start, COVID-19 procedures have been updated. Now masks are optional, just strongly recommended.

Schools will offer a free in-school program each week for testing and if students and staff test positive, they're asked to quarantine for five days.

Unvaccinated students and staff who are exposed are no longer required to quarantine on the basis of that exposure alone.

CPS will also offer free vaccination clinics throughout the school year. A schedule is listed below:

You can find a full list of COVID-19 protocol changes here .

CBS 2 has reported on issues filling staffing at Chicago public schools and the bus driver positions are no different.

Because of this, CPS will be offering $500 monthly stipends and or CTA passes to help students that otherwise can't get to school without a school bus.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot rang the school bell at Falconer Elementary in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood.

For parents, the first day brings mixed emotions. Liz Alicea, the parent of a 5th grader, told CBS 2 she has city violence on her mind.

"We drop off our kids and we expect them to be safe," she said.

"It's emotional dropping  them off on the first day of school," 5th grade parent Julio Ayala said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Efforts grow to fix 'real shortage' of Black social workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a job filled with service and heart: social work.More and more are entering the profession, but how many newcomers are - or will be - Black?Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside allegations of racism in the social work licensing process. Trauma therapist Cassie Walker spends a lot of time in their home office with lights, a camera, and a lot of teletherapy action with their practice, Intersections Center for Complex Healing."There's a real shortage of people who look like me, serving people who look like me," said Walker, who identifies as Black and Queer. Recently...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Buckingham Fountain turns 95

CHICAGO (CBS) – Happy 95th birthday to an iconic Chicago landmark.Buckingham Fountain was dedicated on this day in 1927. It had officially opened to the public three months before.The fountain, meant to represent Lake Michigan, is still one of the largest fountains in the world.It's built in a wedding cake style and inspired by the Latona Fountain at the palace of Versailles.The sets of sea horses symbolize the four states it touches -- Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana.The fountain was donated to the city by Kate Buckingham in memory of her brother.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 teens shot near Michele Clark High School in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Friday afternoon just steps from Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, one of the teens was left in critical condition and was fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital of Cook County Monday night.Earlier at the scene, a resident said she watched a fight that preceded the shooting happen right outside her window. We also obtained video of the moment the fight amongst multiple young people got out of control – spilling from the parkway onto the sidewalk before shots were fired...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
CBS Chicago

Author and book vendor says racism is at the root of his exclusion of an Evanston book fair

CHICAGO (CBS) --   A suburban school district is being called out for cancelling a vendor at an upcoming literary festival.The author and book-seller, who was barred from the event, said the decision was racially motivated. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to that man who said he's outraged."I'm insulted."Darryl Harvey, author of Black children's' books exposes people across the nation to African-American literature. Last February, at Malcolm X College in Chicago, is where we first met him, holding the "Black Child Book Fair."He said it's also where an Evanston Township High School administrator found him."And they said 'Hey, you know, why...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Affordable housing for veterans, the visually impaired coming to Chicago's Medical District

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A groundbreaking on Thursday is the start of safe, affordable homes that will be available to veterans, as well as those who are blind or visually impaired.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be there in the afternoon for the start of the project - in the Chicago Medical District. The Foglia Residences at Chicago Lighthouse will be built at Wood Street and Roosevelt Road.It will include more than 70 units and the project is expected to finish in 2024. The new building is just one effort to redevelop the area.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Johnson College Prep seniors find out they're going to college for free next year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seniors at Johnson College Prep celebrated their first day of school knowing that they'll be going to college next year for free."It's kind of like an Oprah moment. Like 'you get a car! You get a car! But instead of a car, it's for college," said senior Jeremy Mitchell. "And then the balloons and the streamers are coming down. Everybody's like 'yeah! I just couldn't believe it.""It feels amazing knowing I have the opportunity to go to college for free and not worry about debt or stress of paying for school," added senior Alissa Martin.The students in Englewood found out in the spring they'll get fully paid tuition, room, board and fees from Hope Chicago. And that's not all. One of their parents will also be able to go to college for free.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Acme Community Outdoor Festival starts Saturday in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side Chicago church is throwing a festival this weekend to get youth out in their community and ready for school. One organizer has been going to the fest himself since he was five years old. "We're just trying to get the youth motivated to going back to school and just to make a positive change in their life," said Jucari Sutton, Chair of Acme Community Outdoor Festival.The event will be held at the Acme Missionary Baptist Church on South Paulina, in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.Thirteen Chicago gospel artists will be performing and church organizers are giving out school supplies and backpacks, plus providing health screenings, dental screenings, haircuts, face painting and counseling. One message from organizers: This event and this church is a safe space for youth. "We're really just trying to let them know that any help during the school year, if it's about bullying, just what to do, tutoring during the school year, anything that we can help you with in life, extra food -- anything that we can help with, we're trying to do that," Sutton said.The Acme Community Festival runs Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Elementary School#School Bell#K12#Cbs Rrb#Cbs 2#Cta
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

University of Chicago professor weighs in on the effects of student loan forgiveness

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a plan that has borrowers jumping for joy, and critics calling for more fiscal responsibility.So what will the impact of the student debt forgiveness plan be on the economy, and how will it be paid for? CBS 2's Tim McNicholas tried to find out.Each login to her student loan account serves as painful reminder for Kaitie Gaimari. She's over $47,000 in debt, despite the payments she started making after graduate school six years ago."I've done the math," she said. "If I have kids, I will be paying for their school as well as paying off my...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Surveillance video shows aftermath shooting outside Carl Schurz High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video released Thursday shows teenagers running down the sidewalk after shots were fired across from Carl Schurz High School on the city's Northwest Side the day before. Four teenagers were injured in the shooting on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. One 15-year-old boy was left in critical condition. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke Thursday to several students outside of the school. They said that when the shots were fired from a passing sport-utility vehicle outside the ice cream shop at 2:47...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago chapter of Friends of the Children gets $1.4 from MacKenzie Scott

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago charity focused on improving the lives of young people gets a huge donation.Friends of the Children works to bring together at-risk children and long-term mentors. The national organization is now getting $44 million from MacKenzie Scott.Out of that amount, $1.4 million will go to the Chicago branch. Back in 2019, Scott pledged to give away most of her wealth. She's already donated more than $12 billion to hundreds of non-profits. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Family of slain 81-year-old continue to seek answers 4 years later

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's been four years since Thana Muhammad was found brutally killed in her Rosemoor home and there still hasn't been an arrest in the case.The story made national headlines four years ago for all the wrong reasons. An 81-year-old woman beloved in her community savagely killed and then dismembered. CBS 2's Megan Hickey spoke to her daughter who is taking extraordinary steps to find out who did it."Allowing murders to go unsolved sends a horrible message to [the] community," said Ashanti Chimurenga. "It traumatizes families forever."For more than four years, Chimurenga has been haunted by one question:...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Women seen throwing rocks, vandalizing Lakeview church supporting abortion rights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women are seen in broad daylight vandalizing a Lakeview East church that supports abortion rights.The women throwing rocks at the Second Unitarian Church. It appears they are upset with the messaging on the sign out front.It reads: "We support abortion on demand without apology."Chicago police said the women broke a stained glass window and cracked the glass on an outdoor sign.  A neighbor of the church on Barry near Broadway taped the women as it happened.The church is urging people to join a rally on Sunday, September 4th to urge legislators to protect abortion access.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ACME Missionary Baptist Church to host back-to-school festival Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side Chicago church is throwing a festival this weekend to get inner city youth out in their community and ready for school. We talked to the Chair of Acme Community Outdoor Festival Jucari Sutton who's been attending the fest himself since he was five years old. We're just trying to get the youth motivated to go back to school and motivated just to make a positive change in their life," he said. The festival will be held at ACME Missionary Baptist Church, located at 8754 S. Paulina St., in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.13 Chicago gospel...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother's undying love for her son now helping thousands of Chicago families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might not have had the privilege of knowing him during his short life, but little Jackson Chance continues to impact the lives of thousands of families. In 2011, Jackson was born with a chronic lung condition. He and his parents spent all of his 10 months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.It became home away from home, and the cost to park and be there every day for their son added up. His family started the Jackson Chance Foundation, raising money to pay for parking passes that parents and caregivers use while visiting...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Christkindlmarket to return Nov. 18 to Chicago with new Aurora location

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's still a month of summer left, but the Christkinlmarket is already looking ahead to the holidays.This year, it will have a new location in the suburbs.The new market will be in Aurora's RiverEdge Park, along with the other locations in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville.All three will open November 18 and close in late December.Visitors will get to enjoy authentic European markets, food, and other activities.The tradition has been around for 26 years.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud

Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Four teens, two just 15 years old, shot outside Carl Schurz High School on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers -- two of them only 15 years old -- were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon near Carl Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The shooting took place on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. It did not occur inside the school.Police said at 2:47 p.m., four teenage boys were on the patio of the ice cream shop when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all.The vehicle then sped off east on Addison...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Most Rev. Dale Melczek, longtime bishop of Diocese of Gary, dies at 83

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Roman Catholics in Northwest Indiana are saying goodbye to a longtime pillar of the church. The Most Rev. Dale Melczek, who served as the Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, died Thursday morning at the age of 83. He had celebrated 30 years with the Diocese of Gary just this past Friday. "Bishop Melczek was a true shepherd who loved his flock in the Diocese of Gary," Most Rev. Robert J. McClory, current Bishop of Gary, said in a news release. "He was a tireless servant and a compassionate pastor. We have been blessed tremendously to...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy