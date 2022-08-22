ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman found dead, shot multiple times in apartment building in Brooklyn

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

A woman was shot and killed in an apartment building in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

Police say the 42-year-old victim was found inside the building on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville after being shot several times.

She does not live in the building.

She was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she died.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not said if they have any suspected motive or timeline of events that led to the deadly violence.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for possible suspects.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls will be kept anonymous.

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

EXCLUSIVE | Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building

Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night. Lucy Yang has the Eyewitness News exclusive.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman, man shot in Queens; police probe possible connection

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A woman and a man were shot Thursday night in Queens, according to police, who were probing whether the incidents that left the two victims wounded were connected. The female victim, 28, was shot in the right arm and right leg while on Hollis Avenue near 203rd Street around 10:30 […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Apartment Building#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Residents Of The Bronx#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

Queens fatal shooting bust: Suspect arrested in Ozone Park death

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal June shooting of a man inside a car in Ozone Park, authorities said Thursday. Rajtirath Bassi, 20, is accused of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the June 25 death of Satnam Singh, according to officials. Police responding […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight

Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy