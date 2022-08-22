Woman found dead, shot multiple times in apartment building in Brooklyn

A woman was shot and killed in an apartment building in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

Police say the 42-year-old victim was found inside the building on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville after being shot several times.

She does not live in the building.

She was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she died.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not said if they have any suspected motive or timeline of events that led to the deadly violence.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for possible suspects.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls will be kept anonymous.

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night. Lucy Yang has the Eyewitness News exclusive.

----------