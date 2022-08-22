ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Kenya presidential vote loser files Supreme Court challenge

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348ex9_0hQK5isW00

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed a Supreme Court challenge to last week’s election result, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered.

Odinga arrived to cheers Monday and helped to hoist boxes of material for the petition into place, starting the 14-day period in which the court must rule. At least two other petitions were filed by human rights figures.

Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the close Aug. 9 election with almost 50.5% of votes. The peaceful election turned chaotic in the final minutes before the declaration when the electoral commission split and a majority of commissioners said they couldn’t support the result.

The dissenting commissioners and the chairman have traded accusations of misconduct, extending the uncertainty in East Africa’s most stable democracy. Until then, the election had been seen as the country’s most transparent, with the commission posting more than 46,000 results forms online from polling stations for anyone to do the math themselves.

The petition filed by Odinga’s team, seen by The Associated Press, names the electoral commission, its members and Ruto himself. It asserts “premeditated unlawful and criminal subversion of the integrity and constitutionality of the electoral process in order to assist and secure a fraudulent result.”

The petition singles out commission chairman Wafula Chebukati, who declared Ruto the winner, asserting that he “set out to subvert the sovereign will of the people of Kenya and overthrow the constitutional order” by declaring results that had not been completely tallied and verified. Twenty-seven constituencies allegedly left out would have affected the outcome, the petition says.

The petition also alleges manipulation of some results forms and computer data and asserts that the actions made the difference in the close election in which Odinga received almost 49% of votes.

A lawyer working with Odinga, James Orengo, told journalists he has worked on several such petitions and “this one, I can assure you, is a bombshell” in its allegations of criminal conduct against the commission chair.

Odinga in brief comments after the filing alleged the existence of vague “corruption cartels” that he believes “are killing our hard-won democracy” and seeking to return Kenya to a one-party state. Odinga is famous for his years-long detention while fighting the one-party state in the 1980s under former President Daniel Arap Moi — the young Ruto’s mentor.

This is the 77-year-old Odinga’s fifth and likely final try at the presidency. His court challenge to the 2017 election — also overseen by Chebukati — led to the court overturning the result over irregularities, a first in Africa. He boycotted the new election, but his challenge led to reforms this time around.

President Uhuru Kenyatta backed former rival and longtime opposition leader Odinga against his own deputy, Ruto, with whom he bitterly fell out years ago. He still hasn’t spoken publicly since he cast his vote. Kenyatta spokeswoman Kanze Dena didn’t reply when asked when he might make a statement.

The Associated Press

Memo sheds light on decision to clear Trump in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department officials who evaluated then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the Russia investigation concluded that nothing he did, including firing the FBI director, rose to the level of obstruction of justice and that there was no precedent for a prosecution, according to a memo released Wednesday. The nine-page memo, prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr by a pair of senior Justice Department officials, offered a legal analysis on whether Trump had criminally obstructed the investigation into potential ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign. Barr agreed with the conclusions of the March 24, 2019, memo and...
POTUS
The Associated Press

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
POTUS
The Associated Press

NAACP supports removal of Cowboys for Trump cofounder

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The NAACP is supporting efforts to bar a New Mexico-based county commissioner from public office, alleging that the Cowboys for Trump cofounder has sought to disenfranchise voters -- including people of color -- and stoke insurrection. The nation’s oldest civil rights organization urged a state district court judge to remove and disqualify Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from holding future public office, noting Griffin’s presence at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and his recent refusal to certify local results of New Mexico’s June 7 primary election. Written final arguments and judgement are pending after a two-day bench trial against Griffin, who has represented himself without legal counsel. In a court filing Tuesday, the NAACP noted that Griffin attempted to draw comparisons between the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Black Lives Matter movement.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
