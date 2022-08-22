ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several antisemitic flyers found in NJ neighborhood; police believe there are hundreds of them

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Residents in Brigantine have come across flyers in town that contain antisemitic messages.

Police put out a statement that says, “The literature does not contain any threats, but it is consistent with anti-Semitic flyers that news outlets have reported as having been distributed in similar manners throughout the United States in recent weeks. It appears that these flyers are being randomly distributed publicly and are not targeting any specific residences or businesses.”

Police believe there are hundreds of them, but it’s unclear who is responsible for littering the town with propaganda.

Police are investigating the incident as a bias crime and asks anyone with surveillance video that could help track down the perpetrators to contact the department at 609-266-7414 .

NJ.com

Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say

Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
CBS Philly

Antisemitic flyers found littered in Lindenwold, New Jersey, police say

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Lindenwold is the latest South Jersey town to discover antisemitic flyers in their community. Police say someone left them on the sidewalks and lawns in the area of Linden, Columbia and State Avenues on Sunday morning.Brigantine residents found similar antisemitic flyers on Sunday morning.Investigators say they have seen these types of flyers throughout the country in recent weeks.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
CBS Philly

Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Six Ocean County, NJ, Residents Arrested in Drug Sweep

On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced their latest string of narcotics-related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in three separate but similar incidents that have occurred within the township over the last week. It was a week ago Tuesday that Brick Police Street Crimes Unit Detectives...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
