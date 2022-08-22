Several antisemitic flyers found in NJ neighborhood; police believe there are hundreds of them

Residents in Brigantine have come across flyers in town that contain antisemitic messages.

Police put out a statement that says, “The literature does not contain any threats, but it is consistent with anti-Semitic flyers that news outlets have reported as having been distributed in similar manners throughout the United States in recent weeks. It appears that these flyers are being randomly distributed publicly and are not targeting any specific residences or businesses.”

Police believe there are hundreds of them, but it’s unclear who is responsible for littering the town with propaganda.

Police are investigating the incident as a bias crime and asks anyone with surveillance video that could help track down the perpetrators to contact the department at 609-266-7414 .