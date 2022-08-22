ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local officials, residents plead with state DOT to address pothole problems through Route 9A, Briarcliff area

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Many drivers in Briarcliff Manor say they go out of their way not to drive on Route 9A due to the pothole problems, and local leaders have been asking for help to fix the state road.

Briarcliff Manor officials say the roadway is a mess, and it's time the state did something about it.

Approximately two miles of Route 9A stretches through the Briarcliff area.

The road was built back in 1938, when there was a lot less traffic. There haven't been many changes to the roadway since then.

Briarcliff's mayor has been pleading with the State Department of Transportation and other elected officials to do something about problems on Route 9A.

They say the bridges in the area not only contribute to flooding, but the clearance is so tight that trucks can only pass safely in the left lane.

As a result, the truck drivers often quickly switch lanes, and then impatient drivers try to get around the trucks, which turns into a real hazard.

The guardrail is the only safety feature on the road, but they say it's often damaged.

When you add potholes into the mix, it becomes a difficult road to navigate.

Briarcliff officials say it's downright dangerous to drive in this area.

"We're averaging about 120 responses out to Route 9A per year. That's with our police, fire department and ambulances," said Steve Vescio, Mayor of Briarcliff Manor. "When there's injuries, it is incredible dangerous down there. It's unacceptable and the state needs to hurry up and fix it."

A statement from the transportation department said the following:

"The safety and convenience of the traveling public are always top priorities for the New York State Department of Transportation and we continually monitor pavement conditions on State Route 9A in Briarcliff Manor, conducting maintenance as needed.  We are currently in receipt of the letter and are reviewing it. Additional initiatives along State Route 9A that the Department of Transportation has undertaken include targeted guide rail repairs, the installation of ground-mounted vertical clearance signs at the low bridges and a Transportation Corridor Study."

