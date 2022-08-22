ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Supply chain ‘will be severely disrupted’ by Felixstowe port strike, union warns

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XctSN_0hQJPJgj00

A union official said “the supply chain will be severely disrupted” by an eight-day strike at the UK’s biggest container port.

Unite national officer Robert Morton also warned there “will be more strikes” if his members’ pay demands are not met, as some 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe , Suffolk , are expected to walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.

On Monday, the second day of industrial action at the port, Mr Morton said Unite wants an improved pay offer in line with at “least the rate of inflation”, suggesting a figure between “7% and 12.3%” would be acceptable.

Paul Davey, head of corporate affairs at the Port of Felixstowe, stressed there is a “7% plus £500” offer on the table, and has urged Unite to let its members vote on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuKaw_0hQJPJgj00

Mr Morton told Sky News: “The supply chain will be severely disrupted, I accept that. That’s one of the unfortunate parts of things like this.

“It could be over this afternoon if the employer agreed to meet us for real-time negotiations.

“The last message they gave to us is that ‘yes, we will meet you, but no, we will not move our position one inch’.

“That’s the wrong approach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LswC_0hQJPJgj00

He acknowledged that the union has not put the employer’s offer to its members, but added: “At the beginning of the negotiations we asked them what they wanted and they said, ‘we want you to go and negotiate and come back with at least the rate of inflation. If it’s anything less than that, then don’t bring it back’.

“So when we get further up the negotiations, perhaps we will put an offer to them, but it certainly won’t be at 7%.”

Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.

The union said the strike will have a significant impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.

But a port source previously suggested the strikes will be an “inconvenience not a catastrophe”, claiming the supply chain is now used to disruption following the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIJW9_0hQJPJgj00

Mr Morton added: “We’ve been asking for a minimum of the rate of inflation. The RPI at the moment is at (12.3%).

“However, if we can sit down and thrash this out, there will be a figure between 7% and 12.3% that’s acceptable to my membership.”

But Mr Davey told Sky News: “These negotiations have been going on for a long time now.

“The offer that was on the table at the time they voted to strike was 5% plus £500. It’s now 7% plus £500.

“We have moved considerably during the course of the negotiations.

“Unite started the negotiations asking for 10% and they ended them asking for 10%.

“There’s only one party here that’s tried to find a deal.

“What I suggest (Unite) should do is ask their members about this.

“The members this part of Unite represent have not had a chance to vote on the deal.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Famous author accused of faking own death and kidnapping son is extradited from US to Canada

A Indigenous Canadian author has been extradited home to face charges for allegedly faking her own death and kidnapping her son before entering the United States on a fake identity.On Wednesday, 48-year-old Dawn Walker was handed over to police in Surrey, British Colombia, by Homeland Security agents who drove her to the US-Canada border, The Star Phoenix reported. She is due to be transferred to police in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where she disappeared from on 22 July and faces charges for mischief and parental abduction in contravention of a custody order. The charges were filed against Ms Walker after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Sending suspect to China could cost New Zealand millions

Sending a murder suspect to face trial in China could end up costing New Zealand taxpayers millions of dollars because officials would need to post an extra diplomat to Shanghai to monitor his treatment, documents exclusively obtained by The Associated Press show.But the documents also show that New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is confident Chinese authorities won't torture the suspect or give him an unfair trial because of the bad publicity it would bring the Communist regime, in what would amount to a test case that would be closely watched worldwide.New Zealand’s Supreme Court in April ruled that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky News
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
The Independent

California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’

Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States.Under plans brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. The state government’s “clean air” agency will also ban gasoline trucks and SUVs the same year. The move is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. “This is...
The Independent

China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record

These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

HMS Prince of Wales given colourful send-off sailing past music festival

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has been given a colourful send-off as it sailed past a music festival on its way to exercises off the coast of America.The departure of the 65,000-tonne warship from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, was delayed from Friday, August 26, because of a technical issue.But the £3 billion carrier was able to sail on Saturday afternoon and passed thousands of music-lovers at the Victorious music festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.Pop favourites Sugababes were in the middle of their set when the giant ship sailed past with the crew lining the flight...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Pakistan floods: Stranded family saved after sliding on bed frame across water

Authorities in Pakistan say more than 900 people have been killed and 220,000 homes damaged in the ‘worst monsoon season for decades’.Over 30 million people have been affected by the water, and footage shows families scrambling to escape with minimal belongings.One family was even saved by tying a bed frame to some rope so they could slide across the murky water below.Miraculously, their plan seems to work and they reach the other side where there are many more waiting.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayIndia independence day: 80-year-old man reunites with brother lost during partition‘I can’t stand it anymore’: Ukrainians angry as Russian strike hits central Kharkiv
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Pakistan floods: Map shows extent of disaster as death toll nears 1,000 and national emergency declared

At least 45 people have died in the last 24 hours alone due to flooding in Pakistan, taking the overall toll since June to nearly 1,000.Multiple cycles of torrential rains have hit many parts of the country since mid-June, with the government saying flooding has affected nearly 33 million people – almost 15 per cent of the population.A national emergency has now been declared and the government has deployed the army to help the local administration cope in several provinces.Where has the flooding hit?The state-run Pakistan Television reported that the latest flooding displaced thousands of people in the northwestern...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UN talks collapse over deal to protect world’s oceans, jeopardising 2030 pledge

Countries have failed to reach agreement on protecting the future of the global ocean as campaigners condemned leaders for “jeopardising the livelihoods and food security of billions of people around the world”.After a two-week summit at the United Nations in New York, international talks over a first-of-its-kind Ocean Treaty collapsed late on Friday. It was the fifth round of negotiations over a treaty that has been negotiated for nearly two decades. Countries intend to resume talks at a later date, Earth Negotiations Bulletin reported.There are currently no legal protections for the “high seas” – some two-thirds of international waters...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Gardai mark 100 years of protecting Ireland from ‘sustained threats’

The threat to Ireland’s democracy has “not fully dissipated”, the Garda Commissioner has said.Drew Harris described the work undertaken by gardai to counteract the “very real and sustained threats” to the country’s national security as the “greatest achievement” of the police service in the past century.Mr Harris made the comments at an event on Saturday marking the anniversary of the transfer of policing duties from British rule 100 years ago this month.About 450 gardai retraced the steps the first Garda commissioner Micheal Staines took, along with Ireland’s newly formed Civil Guard, as they marched into Dublin Castle, the headquarter of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: The data the NHS has collected is key to the future of healthcare

Since 1948, the NHS has collected detailed records and data, on tens of millions of patients, from the large and ethnically diverse population of the UK. GP records, as just one example, record almost every NHS interaction – every diagnosis, prescription, test result – for every person in the country. This dataset – the full medical history of millions – is some of the most powerful health data in the world.Because of its depth, and the diverse population it represents, NHS data can be used to save lives in Britain and around the world. It can be used to better...
HEALTH
The Independent

Not-so-funny bone: Giles Brandreth praises ‘ace’ NHS staff after breaking arm

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has hailed the “care, skill and kindness” of NHS workers after he broke a bone in his arm on a visit to Scotland.The former MP, who is now a writer and reporter on BBC’s The One Show, took a tumble while in Fife, and was taken by ambulance to hospital.Don’t break your humerus:it’s not funny! It’s a pain: literally. But if you’re going to take a tumble on the pavement as I did last night, do it in Fife where there are ace people like Lynne & Emma & Malcolm ready to come to the rescue with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Motorcyclists mark anniversary of Harry Dunn’s death outside US embassy

A band of bikers have held a “rev-off” and said prayers outside the US embassy in London in memory of fellow motorcyclist Harry Dunn.Riders from around the country were told that “Harry will not be forgotten” as they came together on the third anniversary of the death of the 19-year-old, who was killed when his motorbike was in collision with a car outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.The alleged hit-and-run driver, US citizen Anne Sacoolas, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving four months later.She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the crash and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Voices: The uniquely British perils of owning an electric car

It should be just like using a petrol pump and I don’t understand why it isn’t,” said the young woman who was trying, and failing, to charge her electric car at Tesco in the East Yorkshire town of Beverley, just as we were.Yorkshire folk are renowned for their plain speaking and, while this scion of the southern part of that fine region would have added an expletive in front of “petrol pump”, she was a good example. Her comment perfectly summed up one of the major problems people encounter when trying to charge their electric vehicles. Both she and my wife...
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

810K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy