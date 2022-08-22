New York changes monkeypox vaccine injection method as cases rise

New York, the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak in the United States, announced Monday it will switch up its vaccination method in an effort to get more people protected.

More than 90% of all cases in the U.S. have been identified in New York City, and the biggest challenge with combatting the virus has been a shortage of vaccination doses.

Recently, the FDA issued another emergency use authorization for a dose bearing strategy, which means New York will be switching up its vaccination method, called intradermal, that will use about 1/5 of the dose per shot.

With the latest vials being shipped out, officials say the new strategy will greatly increase the number of doses available to New Yorkers.

U.S. health officials have authorized a plan to stretch the nation's limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by giving people just one-fifth the usual dose.

Additionally, the vaccine will now be administered between the layers of skin rather than below the skin, which experts say has proven to provide the same level of protection as the previous administration technique.

New York has been allocated 110,000 doses in total, and state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett about 21,000 doses that have been distributed -- 14,000 of which have already been administered.

Others are committed in terms of second dose and additional first doses, and Dr. Bassett hopes the state's transition to the new dosing strategy will be complete by Monday.

In addition, Dr. Bassett announced that the state has made monkeypox data publicly available , including information on the number of cases that have been diagnosed, age and race ethnicity.

Following the announcement that a minor had tested positive, New York health officials stressed that they are not concerned about monkeypox transmission in schools, though they expect to see more monkeypox cases in children.

Hochul added that the state is working to ensure that schools, particularly high schools, are informed and ready to address any potential cases that emerge.

"We did talk about getting information out, especially in high schools," she said. "There could be some vulnerability among populations there. Young people engage in sex as well, and there are situations where there could be exposure from their own activities. And so we're talking about how to get that information in a very assertive way to the schools."

As of Monday, there have been 2,964 cases in New York City, along with 216 additional cases in the state outside the city.

Monkeypox is now a public health emergency in New York City and the rest of the country.

The New York State Health Department has confirmed the first known case of monkeypox in a juvenile. ABC's Christine Sloan has the details.

----------