ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Criminal barristers in England and Wales vote to go on indefinite strike

By Rajeev Syal Home affairs editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojJEL_0hQF2wsm00
Barristers protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London last month Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Ministers have been accused of overseeing a “recklessly underfunded” criminal justice system after barristers in England and Wales voted for an all-out strike over jobs and pay.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), who have been stopping work on alternate weeks since June, voted for an uninterrupted strike that would start on 5 September, a spokesperson confirmed.

The start would coincide with the announcement of the new Conservative party leader and prime minister.

Ministers have described the result as an “irresponsible decision”. However, the vote will pile further pressure on the government, which faces escalating industrial action in the rail industry and threats of strikes from teachers and health workers.

Reacting to the decision, the victims’ commissioner, Dame Vera Baird, said the strike was the “latest symptom of a criminal justice system that is severely and recklessly underfunded. And it is victims who are ultimately paying the price and will continue to suffer the longer this goes on.”

The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, accused the government of doing “absolutely nothing” to resolve industrial disputes, including the row with criminal barristers.

The ballot of barristers closed at midnight on Sunday and the result was announced on Monday morning. The association said 79.5% of barristers who voted (1,808) supported the move to a full-time strike over legal aid rates, which they said had in effect been cut by 28% over the past decade.

It will result in the vast majority of crown court trials in England and Wales being adjourned, while others could collapse entirely.

The CBA vice-chair, Kirsty Brimelow QC, said this was “last-resort action” over a demand for less money than it costs the government for the courts to sit empty.

She told BBC Breakfast: “The effect of the strike will be that the courts continue to sit empty with trials and cases not being heard. It is a last-resort action.

“The remedy is for an injection of money into the backlog of cases, which currently stands at 60,000 cases, that barristers are working on that will cost the government only £1.1m per month. Currently, it’s costing much more for the courts to sit empty.”

The CBA says incomes have fallen nearly 30% over the past two decades and specialist criminal barristers make an average annual income after expenses of £12,200 in the first three years of practice, driving 22% of junior criminal barristers to leave since 2016.

Barristers say they are being paid less than the minimum wage for court hearings when travel and hours spent preparing are factored in – and not at all when hearings are cancelled.

The Ministry of Justice has offered a 15% uplift in fees, which was the minimum increase recommended by the criminal legal aid review (Clar). The CBA said this was insufficient after swingeing cuts and would not apply to the backlog of 58,000 cases in crown courts.

The intermittent strikes began in June and were the first since 2014, which was the first time barristers had gone on strike, over legal aid fees.

According to MoJ figures, more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted as a result of the dispute over conditions and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Data released under freedom of information laws shows that during the first 19 days of industrial action, between 27 June and 5 August, there were 6,235 court cases disrupted, including 1,415 trials, across England and Wales.

Responding to the vote, the justice minister Sarah Dines said: “This is an irresponsible decision that will only see more victims face further delays and distress.

“The escalation of strike action is wholly unjustified considering we are increasing criminal barristers’ fees by 15%, which will see the typical barrister earn around £7,000 more a year.”

Speaking to reporters in east London, Starmer said: “I quite understand, whether it’s barristers or others, why people and how people are struggling to make ends meet.”

He added: “I want to see the government step in and actually help resolve these issues, instead of that we’ve got – a government doing absolutely nothing.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
The Independent

Edinburgh rubbish ‘deeply concerning’ says Swinney as council strikes escalate

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said the piles of rubbish building up throughout Edinburgh are “deeply concerning” for public health.John Swinney spoke out as unions warned the dispute over local government pay, which saw cleansing staff in the capital walk out on strike last week – could become a “winter of discontent”.Cleansing staff in Edinburgh have been out on strike since August 18, with the action timed to coincide with the summer festivals.But the action has now escalated, with waste workers in 13 other local authorities, including Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen, joining the protest while schools in some areas could be...
POLITICS
BBC

School and nursery staff to strike over pay

School and nursery staff in nine Scottish council areas are to go on strike for three days next month in a row over pay, it has been confirmed. Unison and the GMB said their members will strike on 6, 7 and 8 September after talks with council body Cosla failed to reach an agreement.
EDUCATION
BBC

NI Health: Nurses to be vote on strike action

Nurses in Northern Ireland are to be balloted on strike action. It follows a similar move across the rest of the UK. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the "fight for fair pay continues", with the decision taken at an emergency council meeting on Wednesday night. It means nurses...
WORLD
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#The Houses Of Parliament#Labour
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
BBC

Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal

Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Magistrate queries ‘secrecy’ as she rejects Nick Kyrgios’ request for delay

A magistrate has said she does not understand the “case for secrecy” as she rejected Nick Kyrgios’ request for a three-month adjournment in his assault case.The Wimbledon finalist is charged with common assault over an alleged incident in January 2021 involving his former partner Chiara Passari.He did not appear at the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, where his solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith asked the matter be put over until November 25 on the grounds that Mr Kyrgios spends little of his time in the territory and that an application was planned.Magistrate Louise Taylor rejected the request and...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

415K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy