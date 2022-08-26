ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

The FNTD Game of the Week #2 winner is…

By Nicholas Kovach fox8news
 7 days ago

CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 26 th season and better than ever.

Game of the Week: Chardon keeps winning streak after victory over Olmsted Falls

Week #2 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ kicks off this Friday, August 26 th at 11:00 p.m. The fans have voted, and the Game of the Week #2 is Painesville Riverside vs. Aurora.

Join P.J. Ziegler , Ken Carman , John Telich , the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and new addition John Sabol , every Friday night for 30 minutes of highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across Northeast Ohio.

Each week during the 2022 high school football regular season we will nominate four great match-ups for our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to cast their votes for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page .

We will announce the winning game live every Thursday night on FOX 8 News at 10:00 p.m.

