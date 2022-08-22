ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City’s title rivals can take some encouragement from Newcastle draw but not much

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

At the sound of the final whistle at St James’ Park, you wondered what the pretenders to Manchester City’s throne were thinking.

At Liverpool mainly, as that is where the only credible challenge is expected to come from, but also at Tottenham Hotspur, who are level on points with the champions after three games, and at Arsenal, who will find themselves sitting top of the pile if they take a premature look at the table. You wondered what the reaction might be at Chelsea too, despite them still reeling from defeat at Elland Road.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are only three points behind City, after all. Liverpool will move to within two if they beat Manchester United this evening. Yes, it probably is far too early to be discussing any of this. No gap is going to be insurmountable at this early stage. But after setting a breathless title-winning standard in four of the past five years, where anything less than a win may as well be a defeat, City dropped points.

And more than that, the thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle United suggested on the surface level at least that the champions are also vulnerable to what has so far proved to be a slightly less predictable Premier League .

Of the so-called “big six”, only Arsenal have a 100 per cent record after three games. Of the other five, only Tottenham have exclusively dropped points to another big six rival. Liverpool and Chelsea have all dropped points to the so-called ‘other fourteen’. United have dropped even more and have played so miserably in the process that they do not warrant a mention in this conversation except for the purposes of completeness.

City have now joined the same club and displayed an unexpected yet familiar vulnerability in the process.

Allan Saint-Maximin caused an untold amount of problems, setting up Newcastle’s first two goals with direct running that forced Guardiola’s defence onto the back foot, then winning the free kick for the third in similar fashion. Defending counterattacks was once widely considered City’s kryptonite, until a tactical reshuffle two seasons ago slowed their tempo down in possession and prioritised control above all else. This was a sudden, unexpected flashback to a time when Guardiola’s defence regularly looked penetrable.

Guardiola himself identified this as the issue in his post-match press conference and wanted his players to show more patience in attack. “We should spend more time in the final third, give more possession that moment, but it's difficult because Erling [Haaland's] going, Phil [Foden] has this aggression to go. If Jack [Grealish] or Riyad [Mahrez] or Bernardo [Silva] play right, they are more calm and help us to be calm together.” Attacks broke down too quickly though, exposing City to Newcastle’s counters.

Bernardo himself agreed. “My perception on the pitch was that we started attacking too quick. When we start playing like this and it's too quick it's better for the opponents,” he said. “Overall we played quite well but not controlling their counterattacks and runners. You'll suffer and that's what happened today.”

This was what scuppered the only failed title defence of the Guardiola era in 2019-20 and briefly threatened to spoil 2020-21 too. Its re-emergence is potentially promising for City’s title rivals.

Or is it? City have overcome this issue already, after all, and as Guardiola suggests, it may be nothing a switch in personnel cannot fix. The much-criticised Grealish – who was absent with a minor muscle injury – is ideal for solving exactly this problem. Sometimes accused of slowing down City’s play, he serves that very purpose, allowing the defence to prepare itself against potential counters, while still bringing the ball into dangerous areas of the pitch.

And then, there’s the level of opposition to consider. While the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have dropped their points to decent opponents or in testing circumstances, the fixtures in question are unlikely to be considered as difficult as City’s come May.

It is still a little unclear exactly how good post-takeover Newcastle are, given how last season split into distinct halves – from relegation form before New Year’s Day to Champions League form after it. On this evidence, it is more the latter than the former. Guardiola can lavish praise on opponents to the point where it comes across as insincere but his claim that Newcastle are “becoming one of the toughest opponents” was measured and genuine.

“You can see [Eddie Howe’s] team is growing,” he added. “Newcastle have everything; they have pace, they have quality. They made it very physical, it’s a very difficult place to come.”

Perhaps that’s why Guardiola was agitated and frazzled on the touchline at St James’ Park throughout. Then again, he is like that when City are winning too. And even after a brilliant display of counterattacking by Newcastle, which exposed and exploited a forgotten weakness of City’s, the champions still came back from 3-1 down and were only denied all of the points by an inspired goalkeeping display by Nick Pope.

Post-match, a more relaxed Guardiola dissected his side’s first dropped points of the new season with clarity rather than frustration, knowing where he and his players had gone wrong, knowing why too, and knowing how to fix it. City’s slight slip-up can offer a crumb of comfort to rivals who have slipped a little further at this early stage of the new season but, even then, not much.

The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Fulham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal face Fulham in the Premier League’s evening kick-off tonight as Mikel Arteta’s side look to extend their winning start to the season.The Gunners have the last remaining 100 per cent record in the Premier League, with Arsenal opening with wins over Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth.LIVE! Follow coverage of Arsenal vs Fulham with our live blogGabriel Jesus has been instrumental to their fast start and the confidence Arteta’s side have been playing with so far. The Brazilian scored twice in his home debut over Leicester, and will look to be on target again against the newly-promoted visitors.Fulham have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool will look to secure their first win of the Premier League season when they host Bournemouth this afternoon.Jurgen Klopp’s side have made their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign, despite being tipped to challenge Manchester City for the title again this season.A dismal 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford followed frustrating draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace to open the season, and the Reds are suddenly in need of a response.Bournemouth’s opening win over Aston Villa has been followed by heavy defeats to City and the early pace-setters Arsenal but given Liverpool’s uncertain start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Crystal Palace: Pep Guardiola explains strategy ahead of match

Manager Pep Guardiola talked about Manchester City’s strategy ahead of their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday 27th August.When asked about the last time the team faced Crystal Palace, he said they will have to pay attention after “they had punished” them in the first hour, keeping in mind they can be really “dangerous with the second balls” and good at “closing spaces in the middle”.Pep Guardiola also said he expected Manchester City to be without Jack Grealish as well as Nathan Ake for the Crystal Palace game.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pascal Gross sinks Leeds as Brighton’s fine start to the season continues

Brighton stretched their unbeaten Premier League streak to a club-record nine games after Pascal Gross’ second-half strike earned a deserved 1-0 win over Leeds.Albion squandered a host of chances at the Amex Stadium before Gross coolly claimed his third goal of the season in the 66th minute.Leeds were second best for much of a frustrating afternoon in which manager Jesse Marsch was shown a second-half yellow card following persistent petulant touchline behaviour.The American, who was animated all afternoon, slammed the ball into the turf after his side were awarded a free-kick and then sarcastically applauded referee Michael Salisbury.Substitute Luis Sinisterra...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Fulham in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Leno denies Saka from close-range

Arsenal look to continue their winning run as they take on Fulham in Saturday’s late Premier League kick off. The Gunners are the only team left in the league with a 100 per cent winning record after wins against Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth. They sit top of the table - before today’s 3pm kick offs - and look in incredible touch this year. Gabriel Jesus has been instrumental to their fast start and the confidence Mikel Arteta’s side have been playing with so far is running all through the team. The Brazilian scored twice in his home debut...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes volleys Manchester United past Southampton to successive league wins

Bruno Fernandes finally corrects course, as Manchester United continue to rectify errors.That doesn’t just apply to the season and the line-up but this entire 1-0 victory over Southampton – and especially the match-winning Portuguese. United are still capable of moments, but Erik ten Hag needs to build them up into complete performances.His team were obviously improved on Brentford but weren’t as good as against Liverpool, and there were many long passages when Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side seemed certain to get something out of the game. One of those was Joe Aribo’s close-range header after yet another United passage of play had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United weighing up improved offer for Ajax star Antony

Manchester United will continue talks with Ajax over the final days of the transfer window, as they deliberate on whether to improve their £74m for Antony.While Erik ten Hag feels the winger fits all the attributes of what he wants, there is an appreciation that negotiations could reach a point where the price is simply too much for a player of his limited career experience. The 22-year-old has only been in Europe, and that in the Eredivisie, for two years. The other side is that Ajax had planned to sell just three first-team players this window, and have already let...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Tottenham Hotspur#City#Newcastle United
The Independent

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha for the trip to City. Nathaniel Clyne came into Patrick Vieira’s starting line-up in place of Zaha, who did not make the matchday squad, in the only change to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend.Riyad Mahrez came into the City side as Ilkay Gundogan dropped to the bench. Ruben Dias replaced the injured Nathan Ake in defence in the only other change to the starting line-up from last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bruno Fernandes’s goal

Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Colak at the double as Rangers ease past Ross County

Antonio Colak continued his scoring form with a double as Rangers returned to domestic duties after European euphoria with a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Ross County.Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side qualified for the Champions League by beating PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night thanks to a solitary goal from the 28-year-old striker.Back in the cinch Premiership, midfielder John Lundstram opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a deflected 25-yard drive before in-form Croatia forward Colak scored a second in 39 minutes.While Gers defender James Sands was perhaps lucky to escape picking up a second yellow card when the match was...
SOCCER
The Independent

Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen spearhead South Africa fightback

Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen sucked the heat out of England’s victory charge on a wicketless third afternoon at Emirates Old Trafford.Three cheap breakthroughs in the morning session put the hosts on course for an innings victory in the second LV= Test, with the Proteas faltering under the weight of a 264-run first-innings deficit.But after coming together with just 54 on the board, Petersen and Van der Dussen dropped anchor to take the score to 141 for three at tea and reduce the lead to 123.After toiling away for the best part of two hours England finally did...
SPORTS
The Independent

Carlos Sainz to start Belgian Grand Prix on pole with Lewis Hamilton a disappointing fourth

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix from the front of the grid despite Max Verstappen obliterating the field in qualifying.World champion Verstappen took pole position by almost seven tenths, but he will be relegated to 15th after serving a penalty for an engine change.Leclerc, who trails Verstappen by 80 points and is also penalised after taking on a new power unit on Formula One’s return to action following the summer break, is demoted from fourth to 16th.Sergio Perez moves up to second. Despite the penalties for Verstappen and Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Rob Key gives backing to England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees

Rob Key suggested openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley will continue to be backed and insisted anyone new into the England set-up would get a similar show of faith.Crawley has not reached 50 in any of his last 15 Test innings, with nine single-figure scores, and Lees is averaging a modest 23.58 since becoming the latest top-order batter to be parachuted into the side.But Key recognises it has been a decade since England’s last consistently reliable combination up top and does not want to fall into old habits of being too hasty with throwing players on the scrapheap.“We just want...
SPORTS
The Independent

England v South Africa LIVE: Cricket result and scorecard as England win second Test at Old Trafford

Ben Stokes produced the crucial double strike to set England on course for a three-day thrashing of South Africa at Old Trafford.England romped home in the second Test by an innings and 85 runs - an even bigger margin than the one they lost by in similarly crushing fashion last week at Lord’s - as they flattened the tourists for 179. And it was captain Stokes who once again proved his inspirational all-round qualities, following up his fine century on day two with a long spell of bloody-minded brilliance with ball in hand.Fourth-wicket pair Keegan Petersen and Rassie van...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

