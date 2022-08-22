Man United vs Liverpool confirmed lineups and team news for Premier League as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped

Liverpool target a first Premier League win of the season tonight at Manchester United as the famous rivals meet again.

Neither side has found form yet this season, with United left bottom of the table for the first time in 30 years after a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford .

While Jurgen Klopp ’s side drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace last time out , rallying with 10 men after Darwin Nunez’s red card for headbutting Joachim Andersen.

After beating United 5-0 and 4-0 last season , the Reds will hope to kick-start their season at Old Trafford.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is Man United vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 20:00 BST on Monday 22 August at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 18:30 BST. Customers can stream the match live on the Sky Go app.

Confirmed line-ups

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Elliott, Milner; Diaz, Firmino, Salah

Odds

Man United: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Liverpool: 4/7

Prediction

Liverpool have their issues, but United’s confidence is rock bottom, even with their moments, if the Old Trafford crowd get behind them, the visitors will eventually get on top and the Red Devils have shown they will collapse under sustained pressure. Man United 0-2 Liverpool .