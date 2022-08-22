ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man United vs Liverpool confirmed lineups and team news for Premier League as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped

By Jack Rathborn
 4 days ago

Liverpool target a first Premier League win of the season tonight at Manchester United as the famous rivals meet again.

Neither side has found form yet this season, with United left bottom of the table for the first time in 30 years after a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford .

While Jurgen Klopp ’s side drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace last time out , rallying with 10 men after Darwin Nunez’s red card for headbutting Joachim Andersen.

After beating United 5-0 and 4-0 last season , the Reds will hope to kick-start their season at Old Trafford.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is Man United vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 20:00 BST on Monday 22 August at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 18:30 BST. Customers can stream the match live on the Sky Go app.

Confirmed line-ups

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Elliott, Milner; Diaz, Firmino, Salah

Odds

Man United: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Liverpool: 4/7

Prediction

Liverpool have their issues, but United’s confidence is rock bottom, even with their moments, if the Old Trafford crowd get behind them, the visitors will eventually get on top and the Red Devils have shown they will collapse under sustained pressure. Man United 0-2 Liverpool .

The Independent

Frank Lampard warns Chelsea they are running out of time to buy Anthony Gordon

Frank Lampard has warned Chelsea they are running out of time to sign Anthony Gordon and said that Everton will set their own deadline for the deal to be completed, rather than waiting for the end of the transfer window.Chelsea have made one offer for the winger but Lampard, who is desperate to keep him, is adamant that, as it stands, Gordon is staying at Goodison Park and thinks that his former club will have to match Everton’s asking price over the weekend for that to change.And he said the difficulty in replacing a player of Gordon’s calibre means Everton...
The Independent

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old girl in Liverpool

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a nine-year-old girl who was shot dead in Liverpool. Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family released an appeal pleading for witnesses to come forward with information, after the little girl was killed and her mother injured when an intruder fleeing a gunman forced his way into their home.Merseyside Police said the gunman, from the Huyton area, only 10 minutes away from where Olivia lived in Dovecot, was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.He is currently in custody where he is being questioned...
The Independent

‘No hangover’ for Liverpool despite slow start, insists Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool are not suffering a hangover from last season and said disappointment from not securing the quadruple is no excuse for their winless beginning to the Premier League campaign.Liverpool have only taken two points from their first three matches, after drawing with Fulham and Crystal Palace and losing to Manchester United, and are already seven points behind leaders Arsenal and five adrift of champions Manchester City.They were two games from winning all four competitions they entered last season but finished as runners-up in the Premier League and beaten finalists in the Champions League, but Klopp...
The Independent

Captain’s armband doesn’t guarantee Harry Maguire a starting role – Erik Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag says the captain’s armband does not guarantee Harry Maguire a starting role as Manchester United’s manager spoke enthusiastically about the “immense” stature of Raphael Varane.Last season was one to forget for all connected to Old Trafford, where a porous defence shipped 57 goals – the club’s worst-ever tally for a single Premier League campaign.Maguire came in for particular criticism but Ten Hag threw his support behind the under-fire England centre-back, confirming at the start of United’s pre-season tour that he would retain the captaincy.Now that’s how you put your body on the line, @HarryMaguire93 ⛔️#MUFC || #MUTOUR22—...
The Independent

I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure

Brendan Rodgers has dismissed any early-season pressure at struggling Leicester.The Foxes are winless and second bottom in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.They go to Stamford Bridge with the Blues having had three bids rejected, the latest worth £70million, for Foxes defender Wesley Fofana.It adds to the issues at the King Power Stadium but Rodgers remains calm.“I’m feeling the want to get the result. I’m not feeling the pressure, it’s a pressurised job,” he said.“I look back over my time here, over three-and-a-half years, and we’ve spent on net about £25million per season and that’s got us...
The Independent

N’Golo Kante injury issues ‘on the table’ in contract talks – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea must consider N’Golo Kante’s wretched injury luck in potential new contract talks for the France star.Kante will miss at least another month due to the latest in a string of galling hamstring injuries, with the 31-year-old battling intermittent setbacks for the last few years.The World Cup-winning midfielder’s Chelsea contract expires next summer, at the same time as Italy star Jorginho.Chelsea’s new owners are determined to stop senior players’ contracts running down in parallel, as with Andreas Christensen and Toni Rudiger last term, who both left on free transfers.Blues boss Tuchel believes Kante remains “unique” in...
The Independent

Chelsea make breakthrough in bid to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester

Chelsea are closing in on the £70million signing of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, the PA news agency understands.The clubs have been in protracted negotiations for the centre-half, who has been a long-term target of the Blues.It is understood there has finally been a breakthrough in those talks six days before the transfer window closes.Fofana has been made to train with Leicester’s Under-21s after Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he was not in the right frame of mind to feature against Southampton last weekend.The 21-year-old Frenchman has made 52 appearances for Leicester since joining from St Etienne in October 2020.Chelsea are also understood to be continuing their pursuits of Everton winger Anthony Gordon and former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
The Independent

‘I want to leave’ – Manchester United target Antony intent on Ajax exit

Manchester United target Antony says Ajax are refusing to let him leave the club.United have had a bid of around 90million euros (£76m) for the Brazilian forward rejected by the Dutch club, the PA news agency understands.“Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer,” Antony said via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreamsAntony“During the window months,...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

