Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Manchester United entertain Liverpool in a crucial Premier League match this evening.

The Red Devils have been rocked by their demoralising 4-0 loss to Brentford last time out .

It positions Erik ten Hag ’s side bottom of the table for the first time in 30 years .

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to pick up three points after starting the season with two draws and losing Darwin Nunez after a red card in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield .

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is Man United vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 20:00 BST on Monday 22 August at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 18:30 BST. Customers can stream the match live on the Sky Go app.

Confirmed line-ups

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Elliott, Milner; Diaz, Firmino, Salah

Odds

Man United: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Liverpool: 4/7

Prediction

Liverpool have their issues, but United’s confidence is rock bottom, even with their moments, if the Old Trafford crowd get behind them, the visitors will eventually get on top and the Red Devils have shown they will collapse under sustained pressure. Man United 0-2 Liverpool .