The Republican group Winning for Women Action Fund rolled out a six-figure digital ad buy on Thursday hitting incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) over the issue of crime. The ad accuses Murray of being “out of touch” and of “turning her back on law enforcement.” Additionally, the buy includes a website called wokepattymurray.com which also targets her on the issue.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO