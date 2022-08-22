ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC4

Herriman autoped crash leaves one dead, crews on scene

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Herriman early Wednesday morning. Herriman Police say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mountain View Corridor and Real Vista Drive a little before 6 a.m, near the Real Salt Lake Academy. Police confirm the victim is […]
HERRIMAN, UT
ABC4

Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Multiple fences down after drivers speed through turn

CENTERVILLE, Utah – – Families in Centerville said they’ve had cars crash in their yards multiple times after drivers take a turn too quickly without stopping, crashing through their fences. Some drivers are said to take the turn at speeds of 60 mph, posing serious danger. One...
CENTERVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Crossing guard hit by car in Heber City

HEBER, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help after a crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Heber City. The incident happened in the crosswalk of the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Heber...
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man urges driver to come forward after Bluffdale hit-and-run

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8:00 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when he was struck by a dark suburban-type SUV near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.
BLUFFDALE, UT
ABC4

Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Two in critical condition after Provo Canyon crash

A little after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a three-car accident in Provo Canyon sent two people to the hospital. A report from Utah Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Provo man driving a Toyota Camry tried to pull out into southbound traffic heading toward Provo from the Vivian Park parking lot. Before he made it across the northbound lanes, a Nissan Rogue with a 28-year-old Heber-area woman driving crashed into the side of the Toyota.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Davis homeowner finds multiple goats on their roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. “It never ceases to amaze me the things that you’ll...
KSLTV

Eagle Mountain home a total loss after fire

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A Utah family is all accounted for Monday night after their home caught fire in the City Center division of Eagle Mountain. Firefighters were called out to the home on Trail Rider Peak Drive at approximately 8:13 p.m. Kelly Bird, public information officer for the...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Herald-Journal

Are Utah gas prices excessively high?

While I seldom agree with the current President, he recently talked about the oil and gas industry being excessively greedy and sticking it to the public. Right now (8/22/2022) in Tremonton, the gas prices for regular 85 octane gas range from $4.39.9-$4.49.9 per gallon. In Logan, it’s even higher.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m.  The armed suspects approached the USPS postal worker and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
kjzz.com

Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
TOOELE, UT

