Herriman autoped crash leaves one dead, crews on scene
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Herriman early Wednesday morning. Herriman Police say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mountain View Corridor and Real Vista Drive a little before 6 a.m, near the Real Salt Lake Academy. Police confirm the victim is […]
Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
ksl.com
Cars keep crashing into Centerville family's fence; Homeowners want solutions
CENTERVILLE — A driver crashed through a Centerville family's fence and then into their neighbor's backyard Saturday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Chase Lane and 400 East at approximately 9 p.m. when Julianne Zollinger and her husband were putting their children to bed. "(The driver) had...
kslnewsradio.com
Multiple fences down after drivers speed through turn
CENTERVILLE, Utah – – Families in Centerville said they’ve had cars crash in their yards multiple times after drivers take a turn too quickly without stopping, crashing through their fences. Some drivers are said to take the turn at speeds of 60 mph, posing serious danger. One...
kjzz.com
Layton crews unable to fight house fire from within due to large amounts of debris
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews responded to a home that was producing heavy smoke on Wednesday morning, but they were unable to manage the incident as they typically would. The incident happened in the area of 1100 North and Hill Field Road, where a fire initially was reported...
KUTV
Crash in South Ogden leaves Weber District school bus blocking Highway 89
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A crash in South Ogden on Tuesday morning left a Weber School District bus blocking an intersection on Highway 89. The Utah Department of Transportation reported the incident at the 850 East traffic light just after 7:50 a.m. A WSD spokesperson said the bus...
KSLTV
Crossing guard hit by car in Heber City
HEBER, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help after a crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Heber City. The incident happened in the crosswalk of the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Heber...
KSLTV
Man urges driver to come forward after Bluffdale hit-and-run
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8:00 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when he was struck by a dark suburban-type SUV near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.
KSLTV
Witness: ‘They were here to have fun’ child critical after rescue at Utah reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A kayaker rescued three children who were inside a vehicle that rolled into the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir Monday. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old boy was able to get out on his own. A 2-year-old girl was rescued by her grandfather.
Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
Two in critical condition after Provo Canyon crash
A little after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a three-car accident in Provo Canyon sent two people to the hospital. A report from Utah Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Provo man driving a Toyota Camry tried to pull out into southbound traffic heading toward Provo from the Vivian Park parking lot. Before he made it across the northbound lanes, a Nissan Rogue with a 28-year-old Heber-area woman driving crashed into the side of the Toyota.
KSLTV
Man accused of arson for starting fire that made 14 apartments ‘uninhabitable’
LAYTON, Utah — A man is accused of arson for allegedly starting a fire that made 14 apartments “uninhabitable.”. The man was identified by a court affidavit as 41-year-old Shaun Gale. On Friday evening at 8:34 p.m. Layton Fire Department responded to a fire a an apartment complex...
KSLTV
Davis homeowner finds multiple goats on their roof
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. “It never ceases to amaze me the things that you’ll...
KSLTV
Eagle Mountain home a total loss after fire
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A Utah family is all accounted for Monday night after their home caught fire in the City Center division of Eagle Mountain. Firefighters were called out to the home on Trail Rider Peak Drive at approximately 8:13 p.m. Kelly Bird, public information officer for the...
Herald-Journal
Are Utah gas prices excessively high?
While I seldom agree with the current President, he recently talked about the oil and gas industry being excessively greedy and sticking it to the public. Right now (8/22/2022) in Tremonton, the gas prices for regular 85 octane gas range from $4.39.9-$4.49.9 per gallon. In Logan, it’s even higher.
$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m. The armed suspects approached the USPS postal worker and […]
ksl.com
Driver who hit Heber City crossing guard and drove away is located, police say
HEBER CITY — Police have identified a driver who hit a Heber City crossing guard in the crosswalk on Mill Road leading to Old Mill Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Heber City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. The post also noted that the crossing guard...
kjzz.com
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
kjzz.com
Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
