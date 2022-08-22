BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8:00 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when he was struck by a dark suburban-type SUV near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.

BLUFFDALE, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO