KOMO News
Seattle Police investigating multiple weekend shootings
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police are investigating two different shootings that took place over the weekend. One took place on Saturday morning, where a 911 caller reported that someone had just been shot. The arriving officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. Police began first aid then the Seattle Fire Department Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
KOMO News
One killed, one injured after Saturday evening shooting in Columbia City
SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after reports that one man was killed, and another critically injured in a shooting in Columbia City on Saturday evening. 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street. Officers arrived and found two adult male victims. The...
KOMO News
Two men shot near 7-Eleven, taken to hospital in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A shooting in Pierce County sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning. The shooting occurred near a 7-Eleven store in the 9500 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma around 12:47 a.m. Police said the two shooting victims were in their 30s. Both suffered...
KOMO News
Man arrested after pointing gun at 3-month-old daughter and her mother in north Seattle
SEATTLE — Police arrested man on Wednesday who they say pointed a gun at his 3-month-old daughter and the baby's mother in north Seattle. The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Greenwood Avenue North. A woman told officers when the child's father dropped off their daughter, she pointed out the girl was not secured in her car seat.
KOMO News
Repeat offender accused of hitting, killing Burien woman with stolen car
BURIEN, Wash. — A repeat offender who was in a stolen car is accused of crashing into a car driven by a Burien woman, killing the victim as the man was allegedly trying to flee from a traffic stop. Mohamed Talib Tayib, 25, is charged with vehicular homicide, felony...
KOMO News
Woman shot, killed at motel on Aurora Ave North in Seattle; police searching for suspect
SEATTLE — Police are searching for a shooter after a woman was shot and killed at a motel in north Seattle early Friday morning. Officers were called to the Park Plaza Motel along Aurora Ave North on North 44th Street just before 1 a.m. A 33-year-old woman was shot,...
KOMO News
Man stabbed in early Saturday robbery downtown
SEATTLE, Wash. — Last night officers responded to 911 calls reporting that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue and University Street. Officers began first aid on the man, who suffered multiple cuts and stab wounds. Seattle Fire Department medics responded and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.
KOMO News
Help needed to find driver who hit and killed Vashon Island man
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The search is on for whoever hit a man on Vashon Island and just left Phil Cushman’s friends now tell us they’re outraged that nobody’s claiming responsibility. “I am an author, and I have no words there are no words for this...
KOMO News
Cause in Kent apartment fire currently unknown
KENT, Wash. — Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday Puget Sound Fire units responded to an apartment fire in the 25800 block of 27th Place. When units arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the 2-story apartment building. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in roughly 40 minutes.
KOMO News
Police car catches fire in the street in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A police car caught fire on the street in Renton. The fire broke out along Powell Avenue at SW 7th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. The fire department, which knocked down the flames, said it received calls about explosions coming from the car. Renton police said...
KOMO News
Tacoma's I-5 HOV lane project wraps up this weekend after over 20 years of construction
TACOMA, Wash. — After a construction period that stretched for two decades, the HOV lane for Interstate 5 in Tacoma is finally set to open this weekend, a development that could ease the commute for South Sound drivers. The completed project will create new I-5 HOV lanes that run...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
KOMO News
East L Street Bridge in Tacoma closed Saturday night, Aug. 27 to install lane markings
TACOMA, Wash. — The intersections of East 27th Street and East 28th Street at East L Street in Tacoma will be closed on Saturday night due to construction. Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close said intersections to finish installing permanent lane markings on the new East L Street bridge.
KOMO News
Teachers' strike in Kent Public Schools continues as both sides look to reach agreement
KENT, Wash. — Monday will mark day three of a teacher's strike in the Kent School District amid an ongoing contract battle. And as of Sunday night, Seattle Public Schools still doesn’t have a contract with its teachers, either. “We just want the district to recognize that, respect...
KOMO News
Neighbors in Seattle's CID say safety issues could mount if homeless shelter expands
SEATTLE, Wash. — A massive expansion of a homeless shelter is causing a lot of concern in the Chinatown International District. Neighbors said they are heavily impacted by homeless services in the area already and this enhanced site could be the breaking point. There are already five homeless shelters...
KOMO News
Overnight lane reductions set for northbound I-5 in Seattle this Sunday
SEATTLE, Wash. — Interstate 5 will be closed on Sunday evening due to construction work being done for the Seattle Convention Center expansion project. Travelers should expect and prepare for delays throughout the greater Seattle area with a full closure of State route 520 between Settle and Bellevue. Multiple...
KOMO News
SDOT removes concrete blocks put down to keep homeless camps from growing
SEATTLE — Just a couple of months ago, this was how this stretch of SW Andover Street looked - covered in RV's. Neighbors remember it well. “It was an entrenched location probably more so than RV encampment that I’ve ever seen,” said Spencer Nilsson. “It wasn’t healthy,...
KOMO News
WSDOT working with the community to address local homelessness
SEATTLE, Wash. — An estimated 60 to 70 people living at the encampment at 10th & Dearborn. King Co. Regional Homelessness Authority & local organizations have been doing outreach over the past six weeks to assess the situation and everyone’s different needs. They say the majority have accepted...
KOMO News
Take stock of your child's physical and mental health ahead of new school year
SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is the perfect time to take stock of your child's physical and mental health. For many students, the jitters quickly kick in the first time they walk into a new classroom. Doctors say that's why it's important for parents to touch base with their kids...
