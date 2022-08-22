Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Reportedly Exceeded His Monthly Water Budget By Roughly 489,000 Gallons In May Amidst Drought Crisis In LA
We are in the midst of some rough times around the world at the moment. Europe is hit by a heat wave the likes of which the continent hasn't seen in ages with temperatures hitting record highs in various parts. It has led to widespread droughts and the situation isn't a whole lot better in the U.S. either.
Yardbarker
Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."
Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
Yardbarker
Everyone made the same joke about Patrick Beverley heading to the Lakers
Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."
Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."
NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"
Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade On LeBron James Entering The 20th Season Of His NBA Career: "He’s Good At Everything. As A Fan, This Is The Best LeBron I’ve Ever Seen."
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. He came to the NBA as a kid with a lot of expectations from fans and experts alike. Fast forward to 2022, James is ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career and is still going strong.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Being Acquired From Jazz For Talen Horton-Tucker & Stanley Johnson
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it clear all offseason that they are looking to upgrade their roster, although their top option in Kyrie Irving is no longer available. The Brooklyn Nets came out and said that both Kevin Durant and Irving will be returning for the 2022-23 season, leaving the Lakers to search elsewhere for the roster upgrades they seek.
Yardbarker
Is Jalen Brunson Enough To Carry The Knicks?
The New York Knicks made one of the splashier signings this offseason when Jalen Brunson agreed to a four-year, $110 million deal. New York finally has a franchise point guard after struggling for years to find one. After a decent 2020-21 regular season but uninspiring playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks decided...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He And Michael Jordan Dominated When They Played Together: "I Was On A Team With MJ And We Didn’t Lose A Game...”
As two of the best basketball players ever, it is every fan's dream to see LeBron James and Michael Jordan take the court together. Unfortunately, it won't be happening anytime soon, given the age gap between the two superstars. But it doesn't mean the scenario hasn't already happened before. According...
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Yardbarker
Heat’s Udonis Haslem Joins Lakers’ Kobe Bryant & Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki As Only Players To Play 20 Seasons With One Team
During previous eras in the NBA, many superstars spent their entire or at least the vast majority of their career with one franchise. The Los Angeles Lakers, in particular, have seen the likes of Kobe Bryant, Jerry West and Magic Johnson all spent their careers with the purple and gold.
Yardbarker
The Knicks Believe Having Jalen Brunson And Donovan Mitchell Would Attract Another Star To Join Them In New York
For the Knicks, the signing of star point guard Jalen Brunson was their best move of the summer. Besides giving them a reliable option at point guard, Brunson brings shooting and playmaking to a team that desperately needed both. Still, even after the Brunson move, the Knicks aren't trying to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of James Harden Singing And Partying: "Wish I Could Hang W James For Just One Night. Dude Knows How To Party."
James Harden is having a great offseason on all fronts right now. He has been working on his body and looks to be in the best shape that he has been in a while as he heads into what he would hope to be a redemption season in 2022-23 with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Isn't Surprised That Kevin Durant Is Staying With Nets: "He Is Phenomenal. I Ain't Giving Him Up!"
Nets superstar Kevin Durant finally called off his trade attempt on Tuesday when he met with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash to discuss his future with the organization. With practically zero leverage in the situation, Durant decided it was best to just cut the nonsense and return to play for another season with the team.
Yardbarker
Suns Make Offer for Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns have been heavily linked to star forward Kevin Durant. The former MVP made Phoenix one of his target destinations after requesting a trade. While Durant seemed eager to join the Phoenix squad , the Suns front office made no known efforts to engage in trade talks. Now, it appears the Suns have at least become active on that front, offering up Mikal Bridges and picks for Durant, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Comments / 0