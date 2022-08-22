Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Illinois corn and soy seen lower than last year, above average - tour
CORALVILLE, Iowa , Aug 24 (Reuters) - Illinois corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are lower than last year but above the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Wednesday. Illinois corn yields were projected at 190.71 bushels per acre (bpa), the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybean, wheat futures rally; corn also higher
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.4% on Monday, supported by hopes for a pick-up in the pace of exports as farmers in top global consumer China struggle with hot and dry weather that is expected to reduce the size of the crop there.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn at six-week high as heat curbs U.S. yields; wheat extends climb
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn jumped to its highest level in more than one month on Tuesday, gaining 2.4% after a U.S. government report showed the crop condition worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. Wheat and soybeans rose more than 1% each.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn gains nearly 1.5% as U.S. crop deteriorates in hot, dry weather
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures jumped to a one-week high on Tuesday, gaining 1.4% after a U.S. government report showed condition of the crop worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. Wheat and soybeans rose around half a percent. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures rise on short-covering, bargain buying
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, with short-covering and bargain buying in focus after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sank to its lowest level since February last week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said export inspections of wheat totaled 594,273 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18. That was in line with trade forecasts of 250,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures settled 17-1/4 cents higher at $7.88-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 17-3/4 cents at $8.64-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 10-3/4 cents to $8.97-3/4 a bushel. * Grain traders union UGA on Monday cut Ukraine's 2022 combined grain and oilseeds crop forecast to 64.5 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 69.4 million due to a smaller-than-expected harvested area caused by the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soy futures rally on U.S. harvest concerns; wheat strong
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures surged 4.7% to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a report on crop conditions and a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. harvest will fall below expectations. The potential for reduced yields...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy rally as crop concerns rise; wheat follows higher
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures surged 4.2% to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a report on crop conditions and a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. harvest will fall below expectations. The potential for reduced yields...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures firm on corn, soybean strength
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, following rallies in the corn and soybean markets, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures settled 12-1/4 cents higher at $8.00-1/2 a bushel. * The contract settled above its 10-day moving average. It also rose above its 20-day and 30-day moving averages during the session but failed to hold support above those key technical points. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 12 cents at $8.78 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 9-1/4 cents to $9.09-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise on U.S. crop concerns, export demand
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Tuesday, with concerns that hot and dry weather will limit harvest potential in western areas of the U.S. Midwest in focus. * Signs of strong export demand added support to the soybean market. * The Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in South Dakota at an average of 871.40 pods, down from last year's average of 996.86 pods and the three-year average of 1,026.86 pods. * In Ohio, crop scouts calculated pod counts in soybean fields at 1,131.64, down from last year's average of 1,195.37 but above the three-year average. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled up 25-3/4 cents at $14.61 a bushel. * The contract rallied through technical resistance at its 100-day moving average. It also rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the session but failed to hold support above that point. * CBOT December soymeal gained $11.80 to $427.20 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 0.57 cent higher at 66.92 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported the sale of 110,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, USDA said on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil's next crop will not be hurt by fall in fertilizer deliveries -agribusiness consultant
SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil is poised to produce more than 300 million tonnes of grains in 2022/2023 even as some farmers may cut fertilizer applications, Andre Pessoa, head of agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, said on Tuesday. Brazil will start planting soybeans and corn next month in the center...
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan harvests 3.3 mln T of grains as yield jumps
NUR-SULTAN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 3.3 million tonnes of grains from 13.9% of the sown area so far during their harvest, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's agriculture minister, Yerbol Karashukeyev, said on Tuesday. Grain yield has grown to 1.46 tonnes per hectare this year from 0.91...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 8-12 cents, corn up 10-18, soybeans up 6-16
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday:. WHEAT - Up 8 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures rise on spillover support...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans extend gains as output concerns grow
MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago grains futures extended gains in early trade on Wednesday, as a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. corn and soybeans crop will fall below expectations. * The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm after hitting six-week low, cattle futures weak
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures edged higher on Monday, with the market recovering after hitting its lowest in nearly six weeks on Friday, traders said. But gains were kept in check by poor exports and ample supplies of pork. Cattle futures were weaker as the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's 2022 grain crop seen falling to 52.5-55.4 mln T -APK-Inform
KYIV, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could decrease to between 52.5 million and 55.4 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has cut the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. The consultancy said in a report that the harvest...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn steadies after hitting two-month high; soybeans slip
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures steadied after hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods limited how big the fall harvest will be, traders said. Wheat futures were strong, on...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Sugarcane crushing in Brazil's main growing area tumbles in early August
SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing fell 13.7% in the first half of August from a year earlier, bringing down sugar and ethanol production on the back of lower raw material availability, industry group Unica said on Wednesday. Crushing in Brazil's main cane belt totaled 38.62...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans drop on profit taking, cash market weakness
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Wednesday, setting back after hitting their highest in more than three weeks on a round of profit taking, traders said. * Some weakness in the cash market, stemming from a round of farmer sales, contributed further pressure to soy futures. * Losses were kept in check by concerns that U.S. harvest will come in smaller than expected as well as signs of strong export demand amid tight global stocks. * Private exporters reported the sale of 517,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled down 4 cents at $14.57 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil futures shed 0.94 cent to 65.98 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal was up $2.10 at $429.30 a ton. * The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Tuesday evening released data that showed scouts calculated average soybean pod counts in a 3-by-3-foot square in Indiana fields at 1,165.97, down from a year ago but above the tour's three-year average for the state. * Pod counts in Nebraska were pegged at 1,063.72, below 2021 and the three-year average. * Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab predicted on Wednesday the country's soybean crop will rise to a record 150.36 million tonnes in the 2022/23 marketing year. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Richard Chang)
Agriculture Online
Romania's wheat crop down at 9 mln tonnes, ministry says
BUCHAREST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Romania has reaped 9 million tonnes of wheat this year, the agriculture ministry said, as weather and higher production costs caused crops to fall by roughly a fifth from last year. The European Union nation's grain crop stood at a record in 2021, including 11.3...
Agriculture Online
Analyst APK-Inform sees Ukraine's 2022 grain crop down at 52.5-55.4 mln T
KYIV, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could decrease to between 52.5 and 55.4 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has cut the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. The consultancy said in a report the harvest could include...
Comments / 0