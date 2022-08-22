ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Illinois corn and soy seen lower than last year, above average - tour

CORALVILLE, Iowa , Aug 24 (Reuters) - Illinois corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are lower than last year but above the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Wednesday. Illinois corn yields were projected at 190.71 bushels per acre (bpa), the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean, wheat futures rally; corn also higher

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.4% on Monday, supported by hopes for a pick-up in the pace of exports as farmers in top global consumer China struggle with hot and dry weather that is expected to reduce the size of the crop there.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn gains nearly 1.5% as U.S. crop deteriorates in hot, dry weather

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures jumped to a one-week high on Tuesday, gaining 1.4% after a U.S. government report showed condition of the crop worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. Wheat and soybeans rose around half a percent. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#S American#Ukrainian#Naveen Thukral Singapore#South American
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rise on short-covering, bargain buying

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, with short-covering and bargain buying in focus after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sank to its lowest level since February last week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said export inspections of wheat totaled 594,273 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18. That was in line with trade forecasts of 250,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures settled 17-1/4 cents higher at $7.88-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 17-3/4 cents at $8.64-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 10-3/4 cents to $8.97-3/4 a bushel. * Grain traders union UGA on Monday cut Ukraine's 2022 combined grain and oilseeds crop forecast to 64.5 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 69.4 million due to a smaller-than-expected harvested area caused by the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures rally on U.S. harvest concerns; wheat strong

CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures surged 4.7% to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a report on crop conditions and a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. harvest will fall below expectations. The potential for reduced yields...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy rally as crop concerns rise; wheat follows higher

CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures surged 4.2% to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a report on crop conditions and a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. harvest will fall below expectations. The potential for reduced yields...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures firm on corn, soybean strength

CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, following rallies in the corn and soybean markets, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures settled 12-1/4 cents higher at $8.00-1/2 a bushel. * The contract settled above its 10-day moving average. It also rose above its 20-day and 30-day moving averages during the session but failed to hold support above those key technical points. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 12 cents at $8.78 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 9-1/4 cents to $9.09-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on U.S. crop concerns, export demand

CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Tuesday, with concerns that hot and dry weather will limit harvest potential in western areas of the U.S. Midwest in focus. * Signs of strong export demand added support to the soybean market. * The Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in South Dakota at an average of 871.40 pods, down from last year's average of 996.86 pods and the three-year average of 1,026.86 pods. * In Ohio, crop scouts calculated pod counts in soybean fields at 1,131.64, down from last year's average of 1,195.37 but above the three-year average. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled up 25-3/4 cents at $14.61 a bushel. * The contract rallied through technical resistance at its 100-day moving average. It also rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the session but failed to hold support above that point. * CBOT December soymeal gained $11.80 to $427.20 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 0.57 cent higher at 66.92 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported the sale of 110,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, USDA said on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Kazakhstan harvests 3.3 mln T of grains as yield jumps

NUR-SULTAN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 3.3 million tonnes of grains from 13.9% of the sown area so far during their harvest, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's agriculture minister, Yerbol Karashukeyev, said on Tuesday. Grain yield has grown to 1.46 tonnes per hectare this year from 0.91...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 8-12 cents, corn up 10-18, soybeans up 6-16

CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday:. WHEAT - Up 8 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures rise on spillover support...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans extend gains as output concerns grow

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago grains futures extended gains in early trade on Wednesday, as a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. corn and soybeans crop will fall below expectations. * The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm after hitting six-week low, cattle futures weak

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures edged higher on Monday, with the market recovering after hitting its lowest in nearly six weeks on Friday, traders said. But gains were kept in check by poor exports and ample supplies of pork. Cattle futures were weaker as the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn steadies after hitting two-month high; soybeans slip

CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures steadied after hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods limited how big the fall harvest will be, traders said. Wheat futures were strong, on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop on profit taking, cash market weakness

CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Wednesday, setting back after hitting their highest in more than three weeks on a round of profit taking, traders said. * Some weakness in the cash market, stemming from a round of farmer sales, contributed further pressure to soy futures. * Losses were kept in check by concerns that U.S. harvest will come in smaller than expected as well as signs of strong export demand amid tight global stocks. * Private exporters reported the sale of 517,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled down 4 cents at $14.57 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil futures shed 0.94 cent to 65.98 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal was up $2.10 at $429.30 a ton. * The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Tuesday evening released data that showed scouts calculated average soybean pod counts in a 3-by-3-foot square in Indiana fields at 1,165.97, down from a year ago but above the tour's three-year average for the state. * Pod counts in Nebraska were pegged at 1,063.72, below 2021 and the three-year average. * Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab predicted on Wednesday the country's soybean crop will rise to a record 150.36 million tonnes in the 2022/23 marketing year. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Richard Chang)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Romania's wheat crop down at 9 mln tonnes, ministry says

BUCHAREST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Romania has reaped 9 million tonnes of wheat this year, the agriculture ministry said, as weather and higher production costs caused crops to fall by roughly a fifth from last year. The European Union nation's grain crop stood at a record in 2021, including 11.3...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Analyst APK-Inform sees Ukraine's 2022 grain crop down at 52.5-55.4 mln T

KYIV, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could decrease to between 52.5 and 55.4 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has cut the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. The consultancy said in a report the harvest could include...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy