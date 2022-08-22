ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WAPT

Well down, leading to low water pressure in areas of South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Areas of South Jackson were experiencing low, to no water pressure Friday morning. City officials said the well is down at the Maddox Road facility, and crews are working to make repairs. Because of the low water pressure, Forest Hill High School shifted to virtual learning...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Some Jackson Public Schools going virtual due to Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public Schools announced changes to some school schedules due to flooding from the Pearl River. Scholars who attend McLeod Elementary will shift to virtual learning Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30. Scholars who attend the following schools and live in impacted areas will have...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors evacuate ahead of predicted flood

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People living in flood-prone areas of Jackson are preparing ahead of more predicted flooding. With the 2020 flood still fresh on many people’s minds, they’re doing everything they can to protect their homes and families. As Pearl River water levels continue to rise, those living along Canton Club Circle are bracing […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Barnett Reservoir inflows crest on Sunday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows have crested. However, they said there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Pearl River at Jackson to crest lower than expected, according to PRVWSD

General Manager John Sigman with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced Sunday morning that the Pearl River at Jackson is expected to crest lower than the predicted 36' major flood stage. Officials with the PRVWSD began to discharge water out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir at 60,000 cubic...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland mobile home community under mandatory evacuation

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee declared an emergency evacuation for a mobile home community in the city on Saturday, August 27. McGee said due to rising waters, Entergy will cut power at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said for that reason, the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community is under a mandatory evacuation. […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Jackson businesses in flood zone make preparations

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson businesses in the flood zone spent Friday in a race against the clock moving equipment to higher ground. Town Creek, which flows into the Pearl River, continues to rise and threaten businesses in the flood zone downtown. The river now is predicted to crest Monday at 8 feet above flood level.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JATRAN on standby to assist evacuees from flooded areas

Jackson leaders are working to make sure they can assist those who need help evacuating as the pearl river starts to Pearl River crest. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said JATRAN buses are available for those looking for a way to evacuate. The mayor also warned if you leave your...
JACKSON, MS
madisoncountyjournal.com

Mandatory evacuation ordered in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND — A mandatory evacuation of the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community was ordered Saturday ahead of anticipated flooding of the nearby Pearl River. “Yesterday I️ declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas for the City of Ridgeland, Mississippi, that are subject to flooding,” Mayor Gene F. McGee said Saturday. “Today, due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2:00 p.m. For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community. Ridgeland's Fire and Police Departments will be assisting in such evacuation immediately. “
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Ridgeland community told to evacuate ahead of cresting Pearl River

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland community is bracing for flooding. The Harbor Pines mobile home community flooded in 2020. Friday, some residents were preparing for rising water that could affect communities as early as Sunday evening. One family said they have loaded some of their belongings into their car,...
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Reservoir releases more water, Pearl River predicted to crest earlier

JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River is now predicted to crest Monday. Reservoir officials increased the discharge of water from 55,000 cubic feet of water per second to 60,000 on Saturday. "It is likely that the discharge could be increased again during the next 24 hours, which could result...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson.  The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.  Local assistance might be […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Interactive Map: See flood inundation map for Jackson

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District developed an interactive, flood inundation map (FIM) for communities around the Pearl River in Jackson ahead of projected flooding. According to the USACE, the FIM Viewer currently has four inundation maps on it, each relative to the Pearl River at Jackson gage […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

MEMA: Record rainfall leads to damage in 15 counties

JACKSON, Miss. — Record rainfall this week led to flood damage in 15 Mississippi counties. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released a preliminary damage report from the flash-flooding that began on Aug. 22. According to the report, 42 homes, nine businesses, five farms and 43 public roads were damaged.
JACKSON, MS

