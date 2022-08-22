Read full article on original website
WAPT
Well down, leading to low water pressure in areas of South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Areas of South Jackson were experiencing low, to no water pressure Friday morning. City officials said the well is down at the Maddox Road facility, and crews are working to make repairs. Because of the low water pressure, Forest Hill High School shifted to virtual learning...
WAPT
Some Jackson Public Schools going virtual due to Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public Schools announced changes to some school schedules due to flooding from the Pearl River. Scholars who attend McLeod Elementary will shift to virtual learning Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30. Scholars who attend the following schools and live in impacted areas will have...
Jackson neighbors evacuate ahead of predicted flood
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People living in flood-prone areas of Jackson are preparing ahead of more predicted flooding. With the 2020 flood still fresh on many people’s minds, they’re doing everything they can to protect their homes and families. As Pearl River water levels continue to rise, those living along Canton Club Circle are bracing […]
Barnett Reservoir inflows crest on Sunday
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows have crested. However, they said there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at the […]
WAPT
Pearl River at Jackson to crest lower than expected, according to PRVWSD
General Manager John Sigman with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced Sunday morning that the Pearl River at Jackson is expected to crest lower than the predicted 36' major flood stage. Officials with the PRVWSD began to discharge water out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir at 60,000 cubic...
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
A day after warning residents of Jackson, Mississippi, to "get out now," the mayor of the state's biggest city is urging them to not take evacuation warnings lightly as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days.
Ridgeland mobile home community under mandatory evacuation
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee declared an emergency evacuation for a mobile home community in the city on Saturday, August 27. McGee said due to rising waters, Entergy will cut power at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said for that reason, the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community is under a mandatory evacuation. […]
WAPT
MEMA, Governor warn Jackson residents that time is running out to evacuate from Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — Some residents of Northeast Jackson packing up and leaving ahead of the rising Pearl River Saturday. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency along with Governor Tate Reeves warned Jackson residents that they have less than 24 hours to evacuate before the river crests Monday morning. Saturday, Ridgeland...
WAPT
Jackson businesses in flood zone make preparations
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson businesses in the flood zone spent Friday in a race against the clock moving equipment to higher ground. Town Creek, which flows into the Pearl River, continues to rise and threaten businesses in the flood zone downtown. The river now is predicted to crest Monday at 8 feet above flood level.
WAPT
JATRAN on standby to assist evacuees from flooded areas
Jackson leaders are working to make sure they can assist those who need help evacuating as the pearl river starts to Pearl River crest. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said JATRAN buses are available for those looking for a way to evacuate. The mayor also warned if you leave your...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Mandatory evacuation ordered in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND — A mandatory evacuation of the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community was ordered Saturday ahead of anticipated flooding of the nearby Pearl River. “Yesterday I️ declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas for the City of Ridgeland, Mississippi, that are subject to flooding,” Mayor Gene F. McGee said Saturday. “Today, due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2:00 p.m. For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community. Ridgeland's Fire and Police Departments will be assisting in such evacuation immediately. “
WAPT
Ridgeland community told to evacuate ahead of cresting Pearl River
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland community is bracing for flooding. The Harbor Pines mobile home community flooded in 2020. Friday, some residents were preparing for rising water that could affect communities as early as Sunday evening. One family said they have loaded some of their belongings into their car,...
Mississippi flooding: Governor declares state of emergency with river expected to crest at 36 feet Monday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of expected flooding from the Pearl River. The river is projected to crest at 36 feet by early Monday morning. "The City of Jackson is advising residents who were affected by the 2020 flood to make evacuation plans in...
WAPT
Gov. Reeves issues state of emergency ahead of second historic flood in 2 years
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves announced in a press conference Saturday morning that he declared a state of emergency for parts of central Mississippi that could be impacted by historic flooding. As of Saturday morning, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District said they plan to release more...
WAPT
Reservoir releases more water, Pearl River predicted to crest earlier
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River is now predicted to crest Monday. Reservoir officials increased the discharge of water from 55,000 cubic feet of water per second to 60,000 on Saturday. "It is likely that the discharge could be increased again during the next 24 hours, which could result...
WAPT
Northeast Jackson residents packing up and leaving their homes in preparations of Pearl River flooding
With low-lying neighborhoods in Northeast Jackson expected to experience flooding over the next few days, many people are packing up and evacuating their homes. The Pearl River Water Supply District is releasing water from the Ross Barnett Reservoir that could lead to flooding in Northeast Jackson streets and homes. People...
Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson. The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall. Local assistance might be […]
Interactive Map: See flood inundation map for Jackson
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District developed an interactive, flood inundation map (FIM) for communities around the Pearl River in Jackson ahead of projected flooding. According to the USACE, the FIM Viewer currently has four inundation maps on it, each relative to the Pearl River at Jackson gage […]
WAPT
Power outage at Jackson well water facility leaves Presidential Hills without water
JACKSON, Miss. — A power outage at one of Jackson's well water facilities has left residents in an area of northwest Jackson without water. Water service was restored to residents in the Presidential Hills community before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to city officials.
WAPT
MEMA: Record rainfall leads to damage in 15 counties
JACKSON, Miss. — Record rainfall this week led to flood damage in 15 Mississippi counties. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released a preliminary damage report from the flash-flooding that began on Aug. 22. According to the report, 42 homes, nine businesses, five farms and 43 public roads were damaged.
