ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide in Hoffman Triangle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the shooting death of a man in the Hoffman Triangle. Police say he was found dead on the scene in the 2800 block of South Johnson St. The incident was reported to police around 10:32 a.m. and police say they confirmed the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate Central City homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday in Central City. The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street around 10:32 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death at the location. Investigators are currently in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Three people shot to death in span of 6 hours on Wednesday

As a Frederick Douglass High School student practiced her two-baton routine and feral chickens skittered across a pockmarked street, New Orleans police officers a block away investigated the third homicide of the day — a crime scene characterized by absence. There were no camera crews, no tearful crowds, not even a perimeter of yellow police tape ringing the swaybacked blue house in the 2800 block of Comus Court where a man was shot dead at around 1:40 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Hit And Run#Fatality
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WDSU

Treme gas station shooting injures two

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting at a Treme gas station and convenience store. Police said two people were shot at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart St. We first heard about this around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Our crew counted nearly 60 shell casings at the scene. Police said both male victims were taken to the hospital by New Orleans EMS ambulance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy