New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Man shot, killed on South Johnson St., details developing
The NOPD says they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide in Hoffman Triangle
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the shooting death of a man in the Hoffman Triangle. Police say he was found dead on the scene in the 2800 block of South Johnson St. The incident was reported to police around 10:32 a.m. and police say they confirmed the...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate Central City homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday in Central City. The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street around 10:32 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death at the location. Investigators are currently in the...
NOPD: Fourth murder in a day
NOPD: Fourth murder in a day. New Orleans Police are on scene of an apparent homicide in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.
NOPD on 3rd reported homicide today
The New Orleans Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Comus Court. That’s in the St. Roch neighborhood.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Central City, marking the second homicide in about three hours in New Orleans, police said. The most recent shooting was reported to police at 10:32 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Johnson (map), police said. The man died at the scene, and his name and age have not been released.
NOPD says woman ‘declared deceased’ on Chef Menteur Highway, details surrounding death unclear
Early reports indicate an adult female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, however, details on the victim's age were unclear. The NOPD confirmed the woman's death around 7:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Three people shot to death in span of 6 hours on Wednesday
As a Frederick Douglass High School student practiced her two-baton routine and feral chickens skittered across a pockmarked street, New Orleans police officers a block away investigated the third homicide of the day — a crime scene characterized by absence. There were no camera crews, no tearful crowds, not even a perimeter of yellow police tape ringing the swaybacked blue house in the 2800 block of Comus Court where a man was shot dead at around 1:40 p.m.
fox8live.com
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
Attempted burglary leads to discovery of ski mask, gun and money: Kenner PD
According to the Kenner PD, around 9:00 p.m., they received a call about the attempted home burglary.
Two caught on camera allegedly robbing and damaging store in 9th Ward
In surveillance video provided by the NOPD, at about 11:30 p.m. two unidentified subjects went into the store and one of them began talking to the clerk behind the counter before causing damage.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
WDSU
Treme gas station shooting injures two
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting at a Treme gas station and convenience store. Police said two people were shot at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart St. We first heard about this around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Our crew counted nearly 60 shell casings at the scene. Police said both male victims were taken to the hospital by New Orleans EMS ambulance.
12-year-old accused of waving gun outside of New Orleans school bus
NEW ORLEANS — A 12-year-old girl is accused of waving a handgun outside of a New Orleans school bus on Friday, authorities said. The girl’s mother was also arrested in the incident, which allegedly occurred after the child had been beaten by other students on the vehicle, NOLA.com reported. The website cited a police report and videos circulating on social media.
Hollygrove shooting leaves one man dead
Hollygrove shooting leaves one man dead. New Orleans Police say the gunfire erupted around 7:30am off Pritchard Place and Earhart Blvd.
NOPD: Unidentified man is victim in Monday Broadmoor homicide
The NOPD says when they arrived at the location, they found a man, who they pronounced dead on the scene.
Victim in June homicide was suspect in 2 January carjackings
There was no bond following a hearing on June 7. Three days later, Williams was dead.
Man dead in Uptown New Orleans homicide
Police say the man was found dead on General Taylor Street in Broadmoor, but they did not say how he died. This is the latest in a string of violent crimes the NOPD has worked since Friday night.
houmatimes.com
HPD needs assistance identifying suspect vehicle involved in July shooting
The Houma Police Department would like to ask for the assistance of the public with identifying the persons and vehicles depicted in the attached video. This is related to the homicide that occurred near the intersection of Naquin and Main Street on July 1st, 2022. As seen in the video...
NOLA.com
New Orleans student accused of using taser on another student during fight on school bus
Days after a 12-year-old student brandished a gun around a school bus full of children in New Orleans, school leaders and New Orleans police said a student from the same school used a "taser-like device" on another student during a fight on a school bus on Wednesday morning. The 13-year-old...
