Former U of M Basketball coach Wayne Yates dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tiger men’s basketball All-American center and later head coach Wayne Yates passed away Aug. 16 in his hometown of Natchitoches, La. He was 84. Yates arrived at the University of Memphis, then Memphis State University, in 1959 and played his junior and senior...
Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
How to get free beer on 901 Day; Memphis Athletics will host a "Tiger on Tour" event in celebration of 901 Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Athletics will host a “Tigers on Tour” event as part of the 901 Day celebration. The event will be at Grind City Brewing Company from 5-7 p.m on September 1. As part of the festivities, Tigers head football coach Ryan Silverfield will address...
'Community Lift' bringing creatives together to re-vitalize Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Community Lift Creative Placemaking Summit gives leaders of organizations and groups based in Memphis project funding, allowing those leaders to continue their work and efforts to revitalize the city. Community Lift has given $146,000 to different organizations and groups to build creative placemaking projects. The...
Loved ones say their final goodbyes to fallen firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday morning to say goodbye to fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant’s funeral was held at Bellevue Baptist Church. The viewing was held Monday night at the church. Watch Tuesday's service HERE. Pleasant was killed Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, while on...
Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives teams up with City of Memphis to help former inmates
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You have probably heard of the group, Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN). They are commonly known in the community for their “Stop the Killing” program. The initial purpose of FFUN was to help former inmates. And out of some of the darkest places, comes...
Memphis police to monitor business surveillance systems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new partnership could help cut down on crime in Memphis. According to The Daily Memphian, by the end of the year, the Memphis Police Department will have quicker, direct access to surveillance footage from some businesses. If a crime happens at a business, investigators would...
UT Promise scholarship program makes a stop in Memphis after increasing yearly income qualifications
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UT Promise (University of Tennessee Promise), the last-dollar under-graduate scholarship program for native Tennessee college students attending UT campuses, and the University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd will make a stop in Memphis, visiting White Station high School on its UT Promise Tour Tuesday, August 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Christian Brothers University nursing program heading into year two of success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nursing shortage brewed around the United States even before the COVID pandemic, with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing reporting just over a 5% enrollment increase in 2019. Looking back, that seemed good at the time, but with COVID-19, the increase just hasn’t been...
Surveillance video released of suspect in weekend shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance videos and pictures of a man wanted in a shooting in downtown Memphis. Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in the 400 block of South Front Street near Huling Ave. They found several shell casings of different calibers, but no victim at that time.
No injuries after shots fired near Germantown High School
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Shots were fired Wednesday afternoon near Germantown High School, according to the Germantown Police Department. Germantown police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Arthur Road around 2:35 p.m. about reports of gunfire in the area. Police said officers found evidence that shots had...
As Tom Lee Park's renovation reaches halfway point, park managers are calling for event producers and food/beverage vendors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Construction of Tom Lee Park is now 50% complete, and Memphis River Parks Partnership is welcoming proposals for events and food and beverage, said the organization’s board chair, Tyree Daniels. “We are open for business,” said Daniels. “The park is at its halfway point, and...
TN Comptroller says though Shelby County Clerk closed to deal with backlog, Wanda Halbert is in Jamaica
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is closed this week after Clerk Wanda Halbert said all locations would close so they could catch up on a backlog of services. But according to the Tennessee State Comptroller, Halbert isn’t even in the country while the ‘catching up’ is happening.
Arson blamed for overnight fire at vacant apartment building in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Fire Department said arson is to blame for a fire at a vacant apartment building in south Memphis. Firefighters were called to the scene in the 300 block of Lucy Avenue, south of E McLemore, just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found the two-story apartment building in flames.
Fall Plant Sale at the Memphis Botanic Garden set for October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fall is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time for the annual Fall Plant Sale at the Memphis Botanic Garden. The sale runs Oct. 7 and 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nursery at the Garden. It features trees, shrubs, perennials and favorites like mums and pansies.
Two charged after man shot in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two people are charged after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross. They found a man injured and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was treated and released.
Celebrate literacy and Civil Rights at the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, it’s all about literacy and reading at the National Civil Rights Museum. The museum is hosting the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival. Civil Rights and literacy advocate Ruby Bridges was the first Black child to attend an all-White elementary school in Louisiana in 1960, when she was six-years-old. Her parents had responded to a request by the NAACP to help integrate the New Orleans school system.
Opinion | A recount for Memphis in the 2020 Census is about more than ego | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Census count is not an exact science. Despite best efforts and best practices, it is virtually impossible for the census bureau to collect and release 100% accurate population data – if only because of the daily changes in births and deaths in a particular city. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic made things even more difficult this time for census takers.
Silver Alert issued for missing Senatobia man
TATE COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Senatobia man. George Jackson Jr., 44, is six feet tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, around 1 p.m. in...
