Memphis, TN

Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
UT Promise scholarship program makes a stop in Memphis after increasing yearly income qualifications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UT Promise (University of Tennessee Promise), the last-dollar under-graduate scholarship program for native Tennessee college students attending UT campuses, and the University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd will make a stop in Memphis, visiting White Station high School on its UT Promise Tour Tuesday, August 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Two charged after man shot in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two people are charged after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross. They found a man injured and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was treated and released.
Celebrate literacy and Civil Rights at the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, it’s all about literacy and reading at the National Civil Rights Museum. The museum is hosting the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival. Civil Rights and literacy advocate Ruby Bridges was the first Black child to attend an all-White elementary school in Louisiana in 1960, when she was six-years-old. Her parents had responded to a request by the NAACP to help integrate the New Orleans school system.
Opinion | A recount for Memphis in the 2020 Census is about more than ego | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Census count is not an exact science. Despite best efforts and best practices, it is virtually impossible for the census bureau to collect and release 100% accurate population data – if only because of the daily changes in births and deaths in a particular city. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic made things even more difficult this time for census takers.
