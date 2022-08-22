Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
Downtown Buffalo Has Another Mural That Honors Goo Goo Dolls
Buffalo takes pride in everything that starts here, and the Goo Goo Dolls are no different. The rock band was formed in Buffalo, New York back in 1986, and you are likely to run into one of the band members simply by walking around Western New York. Robby Takac, bassist...
Another Reporter Is Leaving TV Station In Buffalo, New York
Another familiar face on your television will soon be gone. On the heels that Wake Up reporter Gabby Mediak is leaving WIVB this week, another reporter also announced that they will be leaving the station. Kayla Green announced on her Twitter page that this Friday will be her last day...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Enjoy Frozen Margs & Laid-Back Vibes at Papi’s Waterfront + Beach Bar
These are crazy times. We grab on to opinions and cling to them like they are inflated dingies, bobbing in a freezing cold ocean of uncertainty. But sometimes, dear reader, it’s okay to let go, to admit when you’re wrong. You or I may not know sports blogger...
Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration coming to Central Terminal this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend, the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will be holding its sixth annual festival at the Buffalo Central Terminal. While the festival is a one day event, there will be a weekend full of associated activities to celebrate. On Sunday, the Beau Fleuve will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York
There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
tmpresale.com
An Evening With Priscilla Presley at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den in Niagara Falls Nov 11, 2022 – presale password
The An Evening With Priscilla Presley pre-sale password that we’ve received so many requests for is available now! This is your best chance to get tickets for An Evening With Priscilla Presley before they go on sale!!!. Don’t miss this amazing chance to personally see An Evening With Priscilla...
Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip
There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York
There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
RELATED PEOPLE
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 New Restaurants, Bars & Attractions You Should Know About in Niagara Falls
When was the last time you planned a visit to Niagara Falls? As of recently, this region has seen some major expansion and we’re here to tell you about it. From entertainment venues to restaurants and bars, Niagara Falls is starting to see the glow up we’ve always hoped for. If Niagara Falls has fallen off your radar, here’s 8 new openings that should put it back on your list of places to visit asap!
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Doors Open Buffalo featuring the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood on September 24
This is an exciting event for the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood happening on September 24. It will feature 19 places in Broadway-Fillmore. This is a great opportunity to experience the places that make the neighborhood great. Learn more about our 19 particpiants!
“PAW Patrol Live!” Coming to Buffalo
I have to be honest, I’m really out of the loop when it comes to kids shows these days. I’m a good 20 years removed from when I used to watch cartoons and kid-like shows and I don’t yet have any kids of my own, so my lack of knowledge is shaky.
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall
Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
WGRZ TV
20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer isn't over yet!! The "hottest" event of the year is coming up Labor Day Weekend. The 20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival takes place 9/3 & 9/4 at the Home of the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium. Come on out and take part in this annual event, it's your chance to hang out on an NFL Field and eat WINGS Sat 9/3, 12p-9pm & Sunday 9/4, 12p-7pm.
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dine in a treehouse and pick your own blueberries at this magical Upstate NY farm (photos)
Slightly southwest of Buffalo, N.Y., is a family-owned blueberry farm where the sky’s the limit when making memories. That isn’t just a figure of speech, though. The Blueberry Treehouse Farm doesn’t only have rows and rows of u-pick blueberries bushes, they also have treehouses where visitors can dine, sip local brews, and explore.
Josh Allen Reveals Most Underrated Wings in Buffalo To America
The number one celebrity in Western New York at the moment is Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen has captivated the hearts and minds of Buffalonians across the world, not just here in Buffalo. He has turned the Bills franchise around in just five short years, with back-to-back AFC East titles and three consecutive playoff appearances.
National Buffalo Wing Fest Is Returning To Buffalo, New York
Chicken Wings lovers will have a couple of reasons to celebrate over the next couple of weeks. First off, it looks like the price of wholesale chicken wings is dropping which means prices on the retail side will be dropping as well. That means more wings for less money. The...
Hate Grubhub? Try This Service In Western New York Instead
When technology made it possible to order food with the push of a button on our phones, the world changed. Suddenly, we could get more than just a pizza delivered to our door, giving us the ability to try new restaurants we’ve had our eye on without having to drive for miles to pick it up ourselves.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5