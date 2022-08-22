MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO