Former U of M Basketball coach Wayne Yates dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tiger men’s basketball All-American center and later head coach Wayne Yates passed away Aug. 16 in his hometown of Natchitoches, La. He was 84. Yates arrived at the University of Memphis, then Memphis State University, in 1959 and played his junior and senior...
Another day, another roster change for Memphis Tigers basketball
Another day, another roster change for Memphis Tigers basketball
Akot decommits from Memphis; enrolls at Western Kentucky
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – He was one of the bigger names added to the Tigers roster out of the transfer portal. Problem is… former Boise State star Emmanuel Akot never made it to Memphis. Akot telling Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that he has decommitted from the Tigers and instead, enrolled at Western Kentucky. Akot averaged […]
What it’s like playing a course you helped build (hint: exhilarating)
Last year, I spent six months working for King-Collins Golf Course Design and Construction team — and chronicling it all — as they rebuilt the nine-hole golf course within Overton Park in Memphis, Tenn. The experience, while brutally difficult at the time, becomes a fonder memory to me as time passes. To think I was helping to build something that would have a lasting legacy for a community and bring more kids into the game, while cliché, was one of the only things that got me up before sunrise each morning.
Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
Marcus Williamson Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery In Tennessee
Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson was arrested in Memphis, Tenn., on Aug. 20 and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricated evidence. According to a report by 10TV, Williamson kidnapped a 23-year-old woman in her own car and forced...
Second Whataburger in Memphis area set to open Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
'Legends are rare': Memphis rapper Young Dolph to be inducted into MSCS Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Adolph Thornton Jr., also known as Young Dolph, is set to be honored at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Hall of Fame Gala later this month. "Legends are rare, but Memphis native and Hamilton High School alum Adolph Thornton Jr. leaves a legacy that...
Fall Plant Sale at the Memphis Botanic Garden set for October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fall is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time for the annual Fall Plant Sale at the Memphis Botanic Garden. The sale runs Oct. 7 and 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nursery at the Garden. It features trees, shrubs, perennials and favorites like mums and pansies.
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Ford Motor Company continues to build its multibillion-dollar BlueOval City complex in Stanton, the company also has set its sights on Memphis for the expansion of its burger and craft beer restaurant franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself. Ford’s Garage is looking to open two...
Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
UT Promise scholarship program makes a stop in Memphis after increasing yearly income qualifications
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UT Promise (University of Tennessee Promise), the last-dollar under-graduate scholarship program for native Tennessee college students attending UT campuses, and the University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd will make a stop in Memphis, visiting White Station high School on its UT Promise Tour Tuesday, August 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area
MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19. Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near...
Celebrate Memphis: Whitehaven HS Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter brings the Tiger pride
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no escaping it—many say when they walk through the hallways of Whitehaven High School, they can both see and feel that Tiger pride. At Whitehaven High School it's "family first," and Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family. “Listen, I’ve...
Lawyer shares stance on Tennessee Innocence Project
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawyer passionate about freeing people wrongfully convicted of crimes shared her story at the Memphis Rotary Club on Tuesday. Jessica Van Dyke, executive director and lead counsel for the Tennessee Innocence Project, spoke to Rotarians at the Bluff Restaurant on Highland. She says nationwide,...
