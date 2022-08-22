Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Settles On Tag Team Name For Himself And R-Truth
After wrapping up a series of recent WWE shows in Canada, Kevin Owens appears to have found himself an unlikely travel buddy in the form of R-Truth. Last night, Owens posted a video on Twitter of himself and R-Truth driving in a car, in which the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that he had been given a ride by the Canadian-born wrestler. Along with the short video, Owens penned his thanks to the "unbelievable crowds" that he had performed in front of in Canada over the weekend and even heaped praise on Chad Gable, who he faced this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" in Toronto. One response from WWE host Matt Camp appeared to grab Owens' attention, however, as it came with a suggestion of a tag team name for the Owens and R-Truth pairing.
411mania.com
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC・
PWMania
WWE Star Says He Will No Longer Be “Marketable”
When he returns to WWE TV, a RAW star promises that viewers will see more of his real side. “i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah
– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per Fightful:. * AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
411mania.com
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Defends WWE Performer She Feels Fans Have Crapped On For Years
Michael Cole has been with WWE for about 25 years, acting in different roles such as a backstage interviewer, onscreen commentator (both as a face and a heel), backstage producer, and is even undefeated at WrestleMania. However, WWE fans haven't always had praise for Cole, complaining about him on commentary.
411mania.com
Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
MLW News: Tickets On Sale For Fightland 2022 Tomorrow, Live Event This Week
– Tickets go on sale for MLW Fightland 2022 tomorrow. PWInsider reports that tickets go on sale at 10 AM ER here for the October 30th show, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. – MLW’s next show is a live event on Saturday in El Paso,...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
411mania.com
WWE News: Non-Spoiler Listing for This Week’s Main Event, Nikki ASH Almost Gets a Super Jacket, Xavier Woods Meets a Small Business Superstar
– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Main Event (via PWInsider):. * Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin. – WWE and Cricket Wireless released a Small Business Superstars video where Xavier Woods meets Quianah Upton, the founder of Nourish Botanica. You can check out that video below:
PWMania
Another Change Expected for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament
WWE is changing the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament once again. It’s unclear what the change entails or who it will affect as of this writing, but Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com wrote, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women’s tag tournament.”. WWE...
411mania.com
Updated AEW All Out Lineup
AEW has an updated card for All Out following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the latest lineup below for the show, which airs on September 3rd live on PPV, B/R Live & Fite TV:. * Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida...
411mania.com
Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Makes Huge Announcement About His Future After WWE Raw
Unlike the last time, when he was forced to retire due to injury, Edge has the opportunity to go out on his own terms more than a decade later. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed Monday night that he plans to hang up the wrestling tights for good next year.
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Calls Current WWE Star 'The Best Of Her Era'
Trish Stratus is intrigued by the idea of a generational clash between two of WWE's best women. Speaking with "Ring The Belle," Stratus talked about her step-by-step return to WWE. "I went back for the Royal Rumble, had a little taste," Stratus said of her appearance in the first-ever Women's...
Comments / 0