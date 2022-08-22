ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht

Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
Barbie Ferreira Announces "Euphoria" Exit: "A Very Teary-Eyed Goodbye"

Things are shaking up in the Euphoria universe as one of the show's stars has announced her departure. The hit series has been taking over Hollywood from one award ceremony to the next, raking in accolades faster than anyone can count. The Zendaya-led television phenomenon has also earned its fair share of criticism as some have taken issue with what they call the glorification of drug use and sexual interactions among teenagers, but even with the backlash, Euphoria tops favorites lists.
Cardi B To Direct New Offset Music Video With A "Very Sexy, Talented Artist"

One of hip-hop's favourite couples – Cardi B and Offset – are gearing up for yet another collaboration, from the sounds of things. While the mother of two has been hard at work on her follow-up to 2018's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, her husband has been steadily dropping off solo singles of his own as his fellow Migo members Quavo and Takeoff work on their dual projects.
