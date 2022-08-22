Read full article on original website
Shadowdancer andy
2d ago
Someone please give her some English lessons, the intellectual properties in her mind are somewhat sub par.
10
Lynda Johnson
2d ago
WowRisking her lifeShe should have known that chain ain't coming off until Asian Doll take it off. Snatch Really Really Wow
3
Callie Duval
2d ago
such a shame and keep flaunting your possessions in front of those who don't have it and things like this happens. why can't everyone work and buy their own stealing ain't it.
2
