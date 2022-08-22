Blueface and Chrisean Rock seem to have once again gotten into a pretty serious scuffle, and fans are starting to get worried. The notorious couple had previously made headlines on August 1 after they were seen on video getting into a vicious fight in Hollywood, California. Now just a little over two weeks later it seems the pair have gotten into another physical fight, this time resulting in a broken bathroom door and a chunk of hair missing from Chrisean Rock’s head.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO