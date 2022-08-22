ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Five games to watch for the week of August 22

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 3 days ago
Ravenna at Cloverleaf boys soccer (August 23)

The Ravens demonstrated why they are a legitimate Metro Athletic Conference contender in a 4-0 opening victory over Southeast. Now, MAC play kicks off and Ravenna starts with an immediate challenge, facing off against a Cloverleaf team it lost to twice last year, in the regular season (4-2) and the first round of the MAC Tournament (2-1).

Expect great keeper play in this one as Ravens junior Diego Jasso is one of the top goalies in the area and Colts junior Dylan Bresnahan earned second team all-conference honors in 2021. Of course, Ravenna also returns considerable firepower, as senior Mason Ward demonstrated with his season-opening hat trick against Southeast.

Streetsboro at Norton girls soccer (August 23)

We'll get an early glimpse of this year's Metro Athletic Conference title race as two of the league's top teams meet up. (Field, of course, is another top MAC contender.) The Rockets have won three straight conference championships, the second of which they split with the Panthers and the third of which they split with the Falcons.

Both Norton and Streetsboro will look very different, as the Panthers graduated first team all-league standouts Hannah Brecknar (F), Camryn Emerling (M) and Izabella Kocsis (D) and the Rockets gradated last year's MAC Player of the Year (Emma Flick) and their other three first-team awardees (Ella Deevers, Kenzie Mobley and Mariah Embry). Streetsboro still looked plenty impressive in its 4-0 opening win against Southeast, led by Madelyn Genovese (3 goals, 1 assist).

Berkshire at Rootstown girls soccer (August 23)

The Rovers have an early chance at revenge against the Badgers team that knocked them out of the postseason in last year's district championship contest.

Berkshire, which won that title game 4-1, no longer has Summer Larch, who scored two of her team's four goals against Rootstown, but returns News-Herald watch list selection Evania McCandless, a junior, who tallied 14 goals and four assists in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Rovers return 22 letterwinners, including Portage Trail Conference Player of the Year Rylee Durbak, with Durbak serving as just one example of the remarkable team speed in Rootstown's midfield and attack.

Mogadore, Roosevelt, Rootstown cross country at GlenOak Invitational (August 27)

The Wildcats certainly have fond memories at GlenOak, where their girls captured a district championship last year (with Katie Lane and Rachel Whetstone finishing second and fourth, respectively) and their boys secured the fifth and final qualifying spot to the Boardman Regional meet.

The Rovers girls finished just nine points behind the Wildcats to earn runner-up honors at that same district meet, and while they graduated longtime leading runners Marinna Atanmo and Katie Plecko, they bring back plenty of talent, including seniors Lauren Kreiger and Sydney Munger, who took 13th and 14th at the GlenOak District meet last season. On the boys side, Rootstown's Caleb Cutright is a runner to watch. After earning first team all-conference honors in cross country, Cutright tacked on 1600 and 3200 titles at the league track and field meet.

As for Roosevelt, Gideon Kaine returns after running a sub-19 at GlenOak last season. (The Rough Riders ran in the Division I district race there, while the Rovers girls and Wildcats boys and girls competed in Division III.) Roosevelt also returns its top two girls finishers from last year's district meet, after Emma Arthur and Evie Caldwell both came in under 22 minutes to take 76th and 77th, respectively.

Streetsboro at Rootstown volleyball (August 23)

Both the Rockets and Rovers return intriguing sophomore setters as Streetsboro first-year coach Chera Jensen is extremely upbeat about Shemayah Stevens and Rootstown got superb results from Allison Strickland last season. Strickland, who tallied 417 assists as a freshman, tallied eight in a Saturday victory over East Canton while Taylor Banks added 11 more and Nadia Lough impressed with seven kills.

