Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Washington Examiner
Finnish prime minister apologizes again after explicit picture taken at her residence emerges
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's partying habits have gotten her in trouble again, this time over a photo taken at her own residence in July. Marin, already facing criticism for leaked videos showing her partying earlier this month, apologized on Tuesday over a new photo being shared on social media. The photo, taken at Marin's private residence in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, showed two female influencers kissing each other and covering their bare breasts with a “Finland” sign, according to Reuters.
Washington Examiner
Biden's response to Russia in focus six months into war in Ukraine
The six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being marked in Kyiv by the threat of an escalation in the conflict and in the United States with assessments of President Joe Biden's foreign policy leadership a year and a half into his administration. Biden's deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, which...
Washington Examiner
Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war
In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Russia's Duma Council holding first emergency meeting since Ukraine invasion began
The Council of the Russian State Duma will meet in an extraordinary session on Thursday, the first such meeting since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, to discuss the situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Russia's lower parliamentary house announced the decision on Monday...
Washington Examiner
Congress must rescue Biden from his defeatist policies
Iranian hard-liners have been circulating a list of "concessions" worth tens of billions of dollars to which the Biden administration has allegedly agreed, all to get Tehran to come into compliance with a nuclear agreement that is near expiring. For the Biden administration, a collapse of fortitude in the face...
Washington Examiner
White House addressing rising food prices and limited access as inflation crests
The White House is quietly gearing up to address historically elevated food prices as part of President Joe Biden's war against inflation , culminating in the second White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Biden announced in May that the conference would be held in September for the first...
Russia Brags About Ukraine Independence Day Missile Strike That Killed Kids
Two young children are among 25 people dead after Russian forces lobbed missiles at a village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region—an attack Russia now outrageously claims was a successful hit on a military target.The Wednesday missile strike on the village of Chaplyne came as Ukrainians across the country celebrated Independence Day. After search and rescue operations went on throughout the night, Ukrainian authorities on Thursday revealed that some of the 25 people killed had burned to death in their vehicles at the town’s train station. “An 11-year-old boy died underneath the wreckage of a home, and another 6-year-old child died in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia says station attack was on Ukrainian military target
POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack as Ukraine observed its Independence Day has risen to 25, including an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near a train station that was the target, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces used an Iskander missile to strike a military train that was carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment to the front line in eastern Ukraine. The ministry claimed more than 200 reservists “were destroyed on their way to the combat zone.” The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, did not say if the 25 victims he reported from Wednesday’s attack all were civilians. A total of 31 people sustained injuries, he said. The lethal strike in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 residents in the central Dnipropetrovsk region. nonetheless served as a brutally painful reminder that Russia’s military force is causing civilians to suffer and testing Ukraine’s resilience after six months of a grinding war.
Comments / 0