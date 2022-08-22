ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gas Prices Fall For 10th Straight Week

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 3 days ago
Florida gas prices fell 11 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined for 10 consecutive weeks, plunging a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June.

Sunday’s state average price for gasoline was $3.54 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 1, 2022.

It now costs $53 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon fuel tank. That’s $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when pump prices set a new all-time record high price of $2.89 per gallon.

“Gas prices are still falling, but not quite as fast as they did in recent weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The state average was previously declining at a rate of 15-17 cents per week. Last week, however, the state average dropped 11 cents. This could be a sign that pump prices could soon begin to level out. Oil prices are currently trading at levels we saw in February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. During that time, the state average was in the $3.40s, which could be where pump prices eventually plateau.”

Despite the recent downturn at the pump, drivers are still paying about 55 cents per gallon more than this time last year. That’s the difference of about $8 on a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

