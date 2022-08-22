No statistic does a better job summing up Kyle Busch’s frustrating 2022 NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota than this one does. The last few NASCAR Cup Series seasons have been far from Kyle Busch’s best. The 2020 season didn’t see him win until the 34th of 36 races on the schedule, the latest he has ever gone without a victory, and while he did bounce back with two wins in 2021, he failed to qualify for the Championship 4 for the second straight year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO