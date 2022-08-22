ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers already eliminated from playoffs

Two full-time drivers have no way to qualify for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the regular season finale approaches. There is just one race remaining before the four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway, and that race is this Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

FanSided

NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list

One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.

NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona International Speedway

Six months ago, NASCAR Cup Series teams arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 with very little real-world knowledge of the new Next Gen car. This weekend teams return to DIS with 25 regular-season races in the record books and with big notebooks about the likes and dislikes of the new car. The regular season will end with Saturday night’s 400-mile race (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) on the 2.5-mile oval.
FanSided

NASCAR: Fluke collision leads to unexpected sponsorship

Josh Bilicki’s participation in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International happened because of a fluke collision at Road America. Josh Bilicki made his sixth start of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season this past Sunday at Watkins Glen International. It was his fifth race with Alpha Prime Racing, but it wouldn’t have happened had it not been for a collision which took place in his third.

Racing News

Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...

racer.com

Cup teams looking for Playoff edge with Martinsville test

NASCAR Cup Series teams have two days to gather data at Martinsville Speedway through an organizational test this week. But don’t expect to see any significant changes emerge ahead of the October playoff race at the track. Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday morning the test is more for the team’s benefit.

FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s frustrating season summed up by one stat

No statistic does a better job summing up Kyle Busch’s frustrating 2022 NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota than this one does. The last few NASCAR Cup Series seasons have been far from Kyle Busch’s best. The 2020 season didn’t see him win until the 34th of 36 races on the schedule, the latest he has ever gone without a victory, and while he did bounce back with two wins in 2021, he failed to qualify for the Championship 4 for the second straight year.
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson rises after Watkins Glen win

After winning the second race of the 2022 season at California, defending Cup champion Kyle Larson still looked invincible. But since that victory, Larson has struggled to find his 2021 form, picking up nine top-fives and seven finishes of 15th or worse over 22 races. All those troubles were forgotten on Sunday when he won at Watkins Glen, aggressively passing his teammate Chase Elliott on the final restart.
