Kurt Busch Threatens Reporter for His “Stupid Question” in Post-Race Interview
Longtime NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is known for his no-nonsense attitude, and it’s gotten him into trouble more times than once during his nearly 25-year career. His nickname is “The Outlaw” after all. If you’re unfamiliar with Kurt’s past, or you’re just looking to watch some good...
Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott
Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
Did Chase Elliott Make a Blunder in His Postrace Comment or Hint at Payback in a Future Race?
Did Chase Elliott make a mistake in his postrace interview or was he thinking about retaliation with Kyle Larson at a later race? The post Did Chase Elliott Make a Blunder in His Postrace Comment or Hint at Payback in a Future Race? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had no comment about a significant departure from his JR Motorsports team this week. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR: Two drivers already eliminated from playoffs
Two full-time drivers have no way to qualify for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the regular season finale approaches. There is just one race remaining before the four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway, and that race is this Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jimmie Johnson's Racing Future Is Uncertain on a Number of Levels
With just two races left this NTT IndyCar season, the question begs as to where Jimmie Johnson goes from here, or even if he’ll even be back next season. Johnson turns 47 years old on Sept. 17, six days after this year’s IndyCar season concludes at Laguna Seca.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting
After the physical finish on the track, the NASCAR world had questions. Now, we know… The post NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting appeared first on Outsider.
JR Motorsports gives critical updates about its racing future in 2023 and beyond
JR Motorsports is working to find Noah Gragson's replacement and keeping four full-time teams. Plus, a big update on JR Motorsports and the NASCAR Cup Series.
NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list
One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona International Speedway
Six months ago, NASCAR Cup Series teams arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 with very little real-world knowledge of the new Next Gen car. This weekend teams return to DIS with 25 regular-season races in the record books and with big notebooks about the likes and dislikes of the new car. The regular season will end with Saturday night’s 400-mile race (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) on the 2.5-mile oval.
Kyle Busch Should Leave JGR, Even if He Gets a Contract Extension in the 11th Hour
Kyle Busch has wasted enough time waiting around for JGR. Like it or not, it's simply time for him to move on. The post Kyle Busch Should Leave JGR, Even if He Gets a Contract Extension in the 11th Hour appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Larson-Chase Elliott Bad Blood Adds a New Element of Intrigue to the NASCAR Playoffs
The Kyle Larson-Chase Elliott spat could liven up the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The post Kyle Larson-Chase Elliott Bad Blood Adds a New Element of Intrigue to the NASCAR Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Fluke collision leads to unexpected sponsorship
Josh Bilicki’s participation in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International happened because of a fluke collision at Road America. Josh Bilicki made his sixth start of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season this past Sunday at Watkins Glen International. It was his fifth race with Alpha Prime Racing, but it wouldn’t have happened had it not been for a collision which took place in his third.
REVEALED: The PGA Tour players in attendance at the LIV Golf emergency meeting
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led a group of 23 PGA Tour players to attend the emergency LIV Golf Tour meeting last week. Woods flew in from Florida to Philadelphia and then drove 30 minutes with Rickie Fowler to the meeting in Delaware ahead of the BMW Championship last Tuesday.
Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
Cup teams looking for Playoff edge with Martinsville test
NASCAR Cup Series teams have two days to gather data at Martinsville Speedway through an organizational test this week. But don’t expect to see any significant changes emerge ahead of the October playoff race at the track. Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday morning the test is more for the team’s benefit.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s frustrating season summed up by one stat
No statistic does a better job summing up Kyle Busch’s frustrating 2022 NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota than this one does. The last few NASCAR Cup Series seasons have been far from Kyle Busch’s best. The 2020 season didn’t see him win until the 34th of 36 races on the schedule, the latest he has ever gone without a victory, and while he did bounce back with two wins in 2021, he failed to qualify for the Championship 4 for the second straight year.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson rises after Watkins Glen win
After winning the second race of the 2022 season at California, defending Cup champion Kyle Larson still looked invincible. But since that victory, Larson has struggled to find his 2021 form, picking up nine top-fives and seven finishes of 15th or worse over 22 races. All those troubles were forgotten on Sunday when he won at Watkins Glen, aggressively passing his teammate Chase Elliott on the final restart.
