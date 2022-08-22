ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hummelstown, PA

Lower Dauphin brings grit to gridiron,2022 FNF Preview

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8ze5_0hQ77FZD00

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin is heading into this year preaching three new pillars that they believe will help mold them into an unstoppable force: integrity, brotherhood and grit.

After finishing last season 6-4, the Falcons fell to Cedar Cliff in the opening round of the district playoffs. And they are ready to go farther this year by not only being the hardest workers on and off the field, but by establishing an unbreakable bond between every member of the team.

Full Interviews

Watch Lower Dauphin head coach Josh Borreli and players Charlie Fortney, Ty Millhines, Aaron Moyer and Tanner Webb discuss the upcoming season in our full football media day interviews.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione , Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

New Oxford built a playoff contender, 2022 FNF Preview

NEW OXFORD, Pa (WHTM) — Building a winning culture is never easy and there is no proven formula on how to do it, but New Oxford football has found a way. The Colonials have made it to three straight district playoffs, the first time that has happened in school history, and proved they are a […]
NEW OXFORD, PA
abc27 News

Upper Dauphin eyeing state playoffs, 2022 FNF Preview

Elizabethville, P.A. (WHTM) — Not many teams in the Midstate can be unhappy with a 9-2 record, but Upper Dauphin knew they left some things on the table last year. The Trojans enter 2022 coming off a district championship loss to York Catholic, and are confident a return trip to the district title game — […]
DAUPHIN, PA
abc27 News

Cedar Crest pass attack key to success, FNF 2022 Preview

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Crest returns some key guys in all the right places in 2022. The Falcons expect their pass attack to be the strength of this year’s team behind second-year starter Jay Huber at quarterback. The Falcons have depth at the wide receiver position, and Huber says those guys have good hands […]
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Crank up the Diesel: When Shippensburg runs at you, it is coming with a fullback who has an elite name

Diesel Koser is not a fan of the 40-yard-dash. This is one thing folks should know about the Shippensburg senior fullback and middle linebacker, but it is not the only item of note heading into his team’s season opener at Cedar Cliff Friday. He is apparently not a big fan of HUDL either because, in a time when kids are loading up every play they make on that platform, finding clips of Koser carrying the ball is akin to finding footage of Bigfoot.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Dauphin, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Dauphin, PA
Sports
Dauphin, PA
Education
City
Hummelstown, PA
Dauphin, PA
Football
thesportspage.blog

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans aim to finish higher than predictions

Preseason publications have not been kind to the Chambersburg football team. The Trojans were 2-8 in 2021 and did not record a win in the brutal Mid Penn Commonwealth Division. And that’s about where most expect Chambersburg to finish again this fall. But there is reason to believe that...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Middletown football player transfers to Steel-High after season cancellation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby has transferred to Steel-High for the 2022 school year following the news that his school district’s season is canceled. Middletown Area School District has canceled its football season due to widespread hazing among the football team. Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric confirmed that Appleby was in good […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Fnf#Television#Gridiron#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fnf Preview#Cedar Cliff#The Mid Penn Conference#Yaiaa#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Milton Hershey buying into program, 2022 FNF Preview

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — Belief is one of the biggest character traits in sports. It creates a passion, fuels the biggest upsets, and for Milton Hershey football, it’s something they need their players to have after finishing last season with a losing record. “I think we need the players to buy in more,” said junior […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Penn State looks for first 1,000 yard rusher since 2018

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was well documented last year that Penn State struggled running the ball, ranking near the bottom in all of College Football in both yards per game and yards per carry, but there is hope in Happy Valley as Penn State seeks its first 1,000 yard rusher since 2018. Noah Cain […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff’s Taylor Ferraro makes her college pick

Taylor Ferraro is one of the top two-sport athletes in the Mid-Penn, and she’s hoping to find similar success in the college ranks. And Monday the Cedar Cliff standout told PennLive that she will take her talents to the “City of Brotherly Love” to continue her soccer career at Penn.
CAMP HILL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
abc27 News

Penn State Volleyball gears up for Katie Schumacher-Cawley era

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Women’s Volleyball is set to open the season this weekend. It’s the Katie Schumacher-Cawley era now as the former Nittany Lion replaces Russ Rose. She was an assistant on Rose’s staff last season. The Nittany Lions were picked to finish 5th in the Big Ten earlier this month. “I’m […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin unable to find last-minute opponent

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin School District was set to face Middletown in its first football game of the 2022 season. But, after hearing the news that Middletown was canceling their season, they were in need of a last-minute opponent. After a day spent looking for a replacement, Lower Dauphin released a statement […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Freshman running backs will have roles for Penn State

State College, P.A. (WHTM) — The Penn State running back room has heard plenty about how they haven’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since 2020. They hope the newcomers can change that. The Nittany Lions welcome two freshman running backs to the fold this season in Kaytron Allen and Governor Mifflin product Nick […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
whlm.com

Berwick Bulldogs Open Season VS Southern Columbia Tigers

The Berwick Bulldogs football team will be at home this Friday evening to start the 2022 regular season, as they will host the Southern Columbia Tigers at Crispin Field. The game will be the first for the Dawgs’ new Head Coach Mike Bennett, a former star player under legendary Coach George Curry in the 1990’s. Friday’s game also marks the start of the 55th season of Bulldogs broadcasting for WHLM’s Jim Doyle, along with Former Southern Columbia football coach Andy Ulicny. Kickoff is at 7PM, coverage on the WHLM stations starts with the Coach Bennett Show at 6PM.
BERWICK, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #1

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, August 26th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley at Minersville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area at Morrisville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua at Northwestern Lehigh. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy