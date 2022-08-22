Read full article on original website
Henderson Hall hosts Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo
WILLIAMSTOWN — The 2nd annual Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo was held Saturday at Henderson Hall in Williamstown. The event brought together historical societies from the area, local artisans, including a glass blower, blacksmith, tin smith, weavers, spinners and others to share their unique skills and knowledge of the past.
Look Back: Joining the club
Two or three towns in the state have walking clubs composed entirely of young ladies who find pedestrian exercise not only beneficial but extremely enjoyable. They do not walk the saw dust ring for prizes but tramp over the country at their own sweet will and to their heart’s delight. Would such a club flourish in Parkersburg? We are afraid not.
With gratitude for her dedication
Today at the St. James Christian Orthodox Church in Belpre, Ohio, we are honoring a great friend and well known kind, generous and loving lady (Mary Gevas) the wife of long-time OBGYN doctor George Gevas. A very lovely and beautiful family in our community for many years. Mary with her...
Maxine Merrill Gilmore
Maxine Merrill Gilmore, 101, and formerly of Parkersburg and Vienna, died in her Whispering Pines, N.C., home surrounded by love and family on Aug. 6, 2022. Maxine Lura (Merrill) Gilmore was born April 17, 1921, in Spirit Lake, Iowa, daughter of the late John Edwin and Cleeta Fern (Doolittle) Merrill. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dr. William Edmund Gilmore, sister Beth Merrill Harsch (and David) and brother John Edwin Merrill, Jr.
Parkersburg church aids disaster recovery
PARKERSBURG — A south Parkersburg church has sent a crew to the floods in Eastern Kentucky where it plans to aid in the recovery. Seventeen members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints off Gihon Road left for Marion, Ky., on Friday afternoon, spokesman Bob Cordell said.
Wood County Prevention Coalition holds town hall event
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Prevention Coalition held a town hall meeting Thursday in the multipurpose room at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Presentations were given by Greg Puckett from the national Board of Directors of Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America, Cathy Grewe, coordinator of school counselors and student services for Wood County Schools, Andrew Walker, associate professor of criminal justice at WVU-P, and Nancy Creighton, youth services director at Westbrook Health Services.
SMITH: Races were a success because of the efforts of hundreds
A little bit of normalcy returned to the streets of Parkersburg last Saturday. After a nearly 1,100-day gap, The News and Sentinel Half Marathon and Two-Mile Race returned to the downtown streets. As any business person, school teacher or shop owner will tell you, restarting anything after a global pandemic...
Blennerhassett DAR attends Northern District meeting
PARKERSBURG — Members of the Blennerhassett Chapter on Aug. 20 attended the Northern District Meeting, the first in-person district meeting since 2019. State Regent Jane Larke outlined the projects and goals of her administration and administered the oath of membership to the Blennerhassett Chapter’s newest members, Melody Zimmerman.
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
The Cutler Chapel UMC, 11078 Veto Road, Belpre, will hold its annual homecoming 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 with a meal served at noon. The program features the Spirit LED gospel group. The church, established in 1871, is six miles east of Ohio 339 and 1.7 miles west...
Parkersburg closes City Park pool for season
PARKERSBURG — The City Park swimming pool is closing early due to a pump failure but the splash pad will remain open through Labor Day. The main pump that circulates water for the pool failed earlier this week and it was determined Thursday it could not be repaired in time to finish the season, Parkersburg Public Works Director Everett Shears said.
West Virginia University at Parkersburg summer 2022 President’s and Dean’s lists
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg has announced its President’s and Dean’s scholars for the Summer 2022 semester. Students on the President’s List maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:. JACKSON COUNTY. Gay: Christopher...
Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award
CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
Denise L. Farson
Denise L. Farson, of the Horseneck Community, Waverly, WV, died at her residence, Thursday, Aug. 25th, 2022, surrounded by her loving Family. Denise attended Willow Island Baptist Church. She was born in Vermont, Aug. 29th 1951, to Conrad Laplante and Solange (Sally) Chainy Laplante. Her Family moved to Connecticut on a small farm where in her Preteens she found her true calling and love for horses. She graduated in 1969 from Newington High School in Connecticut and enrolled in and graduated from Meredith Manor International Equestrian Centre in Wood County, West Virginia, where she was then employed as an instructor for over 12 years until its decline. She then enrolled and graduated from Salem University in Equine Studies.
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Bentley Kinzer is a man of many talents
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South High School student Bentley Kinzer thought he wanted to pursue a career in the medical field, and his thought was only reassured after taking Human Anatomy with PSHS teacher Christopher Meckley. “I really enjoyed human anatomy last year,” he said. “I have always thought I...
Ruth Ann LeGrand
Ruth Ann LeGrand, 74, of Vienna, WV, passed away Aug. 23, 2022. She was born April 12, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Marvin and Arleen McClain. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University as a Registered Nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband, First Lieutenant Michael Vincent LeGrand of the United States Marine Corps, a F4 Phantom pilot; her daughter, Christy Deevers of Jonesboro, AR and her brother, Karl McClain of Parkersburg, WV.
Healthcare group recognizes WVU Medicine hospitals, clinics for medical record efforts
PARKERSBURG — The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society has recognized WVU Medicine hospitals including Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Wetzel County Hospital and more than 500 clinics for their adoption of electronic medical records. The Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model measures clinical outcomes, patient engagement...
John W. Byer
John W. Byer, 88, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence. In accordance with John’s wishes he will be cremated and his cremains interred in Oak Grove Cemetery, Marietta. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Marietta College’s Entrepreneurship Program announces Fall 2022 lineup
MARIETTA — The fall 2022 semester lineup for the Entrepreneurship Program at Marietta College has been announced by the school. All Marietta College students, regardless of their major, are invited to join the Entrepreneurship mentors, students, faculty, and staff to celebrate the start of the academic year in an event scheduled 4-5 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Andrews Hall Great Room. Everyone must register at https://tinyurl.com/3m2thjc7 before noon Sept. 2 to attend.
EPA talks brownfield redevelopment in Tyler County
PADEN CITY — Clean-up projects in several West Virginia counties including Tyler were among the abandoned sites visited this week by two officials of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe and Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz were in Paden City and Morgantown to tour sites...
Wingfield to lead Coolville prophecy conference
COOLVILLE — A Bible prophecy conference with the theme “Living in the End-Times” will be held Aug. 28-30 at the Coolville Grace Brethren Church, Seminary and Rock streets, Cooville. The focus on ancient Biblical prophecies will be presented by Mike Wingfield from Roanoke, Va. Conference messages are:
