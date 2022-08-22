Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Fair announces schedule
MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg church plans special service to mark Sept. 11 anniversary
PARKERSBURG — Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will offer a special service 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in 2001. The service of remembrance will be to recognize and honor both the victims and the first responders and to thank local first responders who serve, help and defend.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mansion by Candlelight event returns to Blennerhassett Island Oct. 7
PARKERSBURG — Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will hold its annual Mansion by Candlelight Oct. 7-8, offering island visitors a different perspective on the island and the Blennerhassett Mansion. Mansion by Candlelight will feature actors portraying the roles of Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett as they host an evening party...
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
GoPacks to host Community Resource Fair Sunday
MARIETTA — The Community Resource Fair will have something for everyone from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta. The fair will feature about 40 organizations that represent a multitude of services and resources in the area, said Heather Warner, founder and director of GoPacks of Marietta and the main organizer of the fair.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia State Honey Festival opens Saturday
PARKERSBURG — The 2022 West Virginia State Honey Festival will be Saturday and Sunday at City Park in Parkersburg. The festival, which serves as a fundraiser for the Wood County Recreation Commission and its programs, will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with $5 daily admission. About...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Author to discuss latest book at First Unitarian Universalist in Marietta
MARIETTA — The author of the “Buddhist Boot Camp” will be in Marietta from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the social hall of the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 232 Third St., in a tour of his latest book, “The Opposite of Namaste.”. The Jewish born Timber...
New river access sites being built in Harrison County
Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.
Part of US Route 250 CLOSED due to tanker accident
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells 7NEWS that a part of US Route 250 is closed following a tanker accident. The section closed is between Fork Ridge Road and WV Route 891. That section will be closed “until further notice.” Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Aug. 18:. * Ernest Wade Boley, 2805 Birch St. Lot #25, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, and fined $180.25. He was ordered to pay a $967.94 civil penalty to the Parkersburg Rural King store and not to ever return to the store. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, fined $170.25 and sentenced to 90 days in jail which was suspended and he was placed on one year of unsupervised probation.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Rodney May II, 1029 Barth Rd, Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Waters to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and fraudulent use of an access device. He was sentenced to 1-15 year in prison with a credit of 301 days credit for time served and six years respectively. The sentences are to be served consecutively. The sentences were suspended and May was placed on three years of probation.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Prevention Coalition town hall set for Thursday
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Prevention Coalition will hold a town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the multipurpose room at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. The program will focus on drug use and mental health issues involving school-aged children in Wood County from elementary school through middle and high school: “Mental illness often leads to drug use while drug use often leads to mental illness.”
Your Radio Place
Belmont County fire chief ends 47-years of service
SHADYSIDE, Ohio- David Lenz has announced his retirement as chief of the OR&W Fire District, ending a 47-year career. Lenz started out as chief for the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department and then when it was replaced by the OR&W Fire District ten years ago, he was named chief. The district now supports both.
The search is on after Union Local School Superintendent Ben Porter resigns
MORRISTOWN, Oh. (WTRF) — The search is on in the Union Local School District. The district is looking for a new superintendent after Ben Porter resigned from the post on Monday. Meantime, Sam Lucas of Barnesville will act as the interim superintendent until the position is filled. The Union Local Board of Education released a […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Virginia “Irene” Keller
Virginia “Irene” Keller, 91, of Belpre, died August 20, 2022. She is survived by Ray, her companion, children, Armend St. Claire, Russ L& Kara Keller, Theresa & Larry Brown, Terrie & Doug Rector,14 grandchildren, and several great and great great grandchildren. Services will be on Thursday at 1:00...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Athens: Explore your own backyard
By Miles Layton Welcome back students! Even if you’ve lived here a few days or a few years, always take an opportunity to explore Athens to create memories. Places to go – coffee – Donkey Coffee is a great place to people watch, do homework and have a cup of fair trade coffee. It’s an...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Edith Dianne Taylor
Edith Dianne Taylor, 74, of Palestine, W.Va., passed away Aug. 22, 2022, at Roane General Hospital. Graveside services, 2 p.m. Sunday on the family farm on Mulberry Ridge near Spencer. Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg code director withdraws offer for Urban Renewal Authority property
PARKERSBURG — An application by the city code enforcement director to buy two vacant lots was withdrawn after Parkersburg City Council members acting as the Urban Renewal Authority questioned whether it was appropriate. At Tuesday’s URA meeting in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, Code...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roane County schools start year with secure entrances
SPENCER — With the recent completion of the secure entrance at Spencer Middle School, Roane County Schools began the new school year with secure entrances for all schools. Spencer Elementary, Walton Elementary/Middle, Roane County High School, Geary Elementary/Middle, and now Spencer Middle School all have secured entryways that include electronic door access control, penetration resistant doors, windows, and walls that prevent access to the school at large, and instead keep visitors in a waiting area until they are permitted access to the other areas of the school.
