Parkersburg News & Sentinel
GoPacks to host Community Resource Fair Sunday
MARIETTA — The Community Resource Fair will have something for everyone from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta. The fair will feature about 40 organizations that represent a multitude of services and resources in the area, said Heather Warner, founder and director of GoPacks of Marietta and the main organizer of the fair.
Prevention Coalition town hall set for Thursday
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Prevention Coalition will hold a town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the multipurpose room at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. The program will focus on drug use and mental health issues involving school-aged children in Wood County from elementary school through middle and high school: “Mental illness often leads to drug use while drug use often leads to mental illness.”
Parkersburg church plans special service to mark Sept. 11 anniversary
PARKERSBURG — Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will offer a special service 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in 2001. The service of remembrance will be to recognize and honor both the victims and the first responders and to thank local first responders who serve, help and defend.
Washington County Fair announces schedule
MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
MOVHD announces Family Planning Clinics
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has announced Family Planning Clinics for Pleasants, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties. Family planning services include pregnancy testing, information for those trying to achieve pregnancy, medical history, physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams, laboratory services, diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, contraceptive supplies, education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
Mansion by Candlelight event returns to Blennerhassett Island Oct. 7
PARKERSBURG — Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will hold its annual Mansion by Candlelight Oct. 7-8, offering island visitors a different perspective on the island and the Blennerhassett Mansion. Mansion by Candlelight will feature actors portraying the roles of Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett as they host an evening party...
Mid-Ohio Valley health facilities receive ARPA funding
PARKERSBURG — Four health care centers in the region have received funds from the federal American Rescue Plan, officials announced on Monday. Twenty-nine health centers received a share of the $1.9 million made available statewide through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service. The four health care center...
Barbara June Ruble
Barbara June Ruble, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Aug. 22, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
West Virginia State Honey Festival opens Saturday
PARKERSBURG — The 2022 West Virginia State Honey Festival will be Saturday and Sunday at City Park in Parkersburg. The festival, which serves as a fundraiser for the Wood County Recreation Commission and its programs, will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with $5 daily admission. About...
Virginia “Irene” Keller
Virginia “Irene” Keller, 91, of Belpre, Ohio, died Aug. 20, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Wood County, WV, on Aug. 30, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Offa Bascom & Clara E. Wilcox Enoch. Irene is survived by Ray, her companion...
Water damage postpones first day of classes for Ripley Elementary School
RIPLEY — Will Hosaflook, superintendent of Jackson County Schools, released an announcement Friday via phone to Jackson County residents stating Ripley Elementary School would open on schedule, but that message changed on Monday. “Unfortunately, my optimism was defeated today as we encountered problems at Ripley Elementary School that will...
WTAP
Operation kids soles make change throughout the community one shoe at a time
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the weekend at The Gathering in Parkersburg a shoe giveaway was held for students from pre-k to high school. Operation kids soles collected hundreds of shoes thanks to ‘The Health Plan’ who donated $10,000 to the operation. “In Parkersburg here and in Wood...
Wood County Schools operating levy renewal approved for election
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission approved putting a renewal for the current operating levy for Wood County Schools on the November ballot. In a 2-1 vote, commissioners agreed to put the measure on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election with Commission President Blair Couch and Jimmy Colombo voting in favor and Commissioner Robert Tebay voting against.
William “Bill” A. Chutes Jr.
William “Bill” A. Chutes Jr., 66, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Aug. 23, 2022. Funeral, with full military rights, 1 p.m., Saturday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Christopher Longgrear officiating. Visitation, two hours before the funeral.
Parkersburg code director withdraws offer for Urban Renewal Authority property
PARKERSBURG — An application by the city code enforcement director to buy two vacant lots was withdrawn after Parkersburg City Council members acting as the Urban Renewal Authority questioned whether it was appropriate. At Tuesday’s URA meeting in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, Code...
Author to discuss latest book at First Unitarian Universalist in Marietta
MARIETTA — The author of the “Buddhist Boot Camp” will be in Marietta from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the social hall of the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 232 Third St., in a tour of his latest book, “The Opposite of Namaste.”. The Jewish born Timber...
WalletHub: Ritchie County Schools funded fairest in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub ranking put Ritchie, Tucker, Pocahontas and Preston county schools in the top 10 school districts in the state where funding is distributed the most fairly. To determine the ranking, the writer compared families’ average income in each school district to the amount of funding that district receives per […]
WTAP
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state
Two Washington County police departments are getting help from the state to keep officers on the force. Marietta and Beverly Police Departments were a part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Governor DeWine chose 16 law enforcement agencies in his third round of the program.
Mindy Harvey
Mindy Harvey, 54, of Marietta, passed away Aug. 23, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Reverend Dave Holdren officiating. Burial, Veto Cemetery. Visitation, 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Ruth E. Snyder
Ruth E. Snyder, 82 of Rockport, WV, went home to be with the Lord Aug. 17, 2022, at the Waterview Point Care Facility in Marietta, Ohio. surrounded by her family. She was born in Rockport, WV, the daughter of the late Garfield and Lula Perkins Prine. Ruth was incredibly proud...
