Marietta, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

GoPacks to host Community Resource Fair Sunday

MARIETTA — The Community Resource Fair will have something for everyone from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta. The fair will feature about 40 organizations that represent a multitude of services and resources in the area, said Heather Warner, founder and director of GoPacks of Marietta and the main organizer of the fair.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Prevention Coalition town hall set for Thursday

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Prevention Coalition will hold a town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the multipurpose room at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. The program will focus on drug use and mental health issues involving school-aged children in Wood County from elementary school through middle and high school: “Mental illness often leads to drug use while drug use often leads to mental illness.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg church plans special service to mark Sept. 11 anniversary

PARKERSBURG — Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will offer a special service 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in 2001. The service of remembrance will be to recognize and honor both the victims and the first responders and to thank local first responders who serve, help and defend.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County Fair announces schedule

MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
MARIETTA, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Marietta, OH
Marietta, OH
Society
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

MOVHD announces Family Planning Clinics

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has announced Family Planning Clinics for Pleasants, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties. Family planning services include pregnancy testing, information for those trying to achieve pregnancy, medical history, physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams, laboratory services, diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, contraceptive supplies, education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mansion by Candlelight event returns to Blennerhassett Island Oct. 7

PARKERSBURG — Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will hold its annual Mansion by Candlelight Oct. 7-8, offering island visitors a different perspective on the island and the Blennerhassett Mansion. Mansion by Candlelight will feature actors portraying the roles of Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett as they host an evening party...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley health facilities receive ARPA funding

PARKERSBURG — Four health care centers in the region have received funds from the federal American Rescue Plan, officials announced on Monday. Twenty-nine health centers received a share of the $1.9 million made available statewide through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service. The four health care center...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Barbara June Ruble

Barbara June Ruble, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Aug. 22, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia State Honey Festival opens Saturday

PARKERSBURG — The 2022 West Virginia State Honey Festival will be Saturday and Sunday at City Park in Parkersburg. The festival, which serves as a fundraiser for the Wood County Recreation Commission and its programs, will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with $5 daily admission. About...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Virginia “Irene” Keller

Virginia “Irene” Keller, 91, of Belpre, Ohio, died Aug. 20, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Wood County, WV, on Aug. 30, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Offa Bascom & Clara E. Wilcox Enoch. Irene is survived by Ray, her companion...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Water damage postpones first day of classes for Ripley Elementary School

RIPLEY — Will Hosaflook, superintendent of Jackson County Schools, released an announcement Friday via phone to Jackson County residents stating Ripley Elementary School would open on schedule, but that message changed on Monday. “Unfortunately, my optimism was defeated today as we encountered problems at Ripley Elementary School that will...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Schools operating levy renewal approved for election

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission approved putting a renewal for the current operating levy for Wood County Schools on the November ballot. In a 2-1 vote, commissioners agreed to put the measure on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election with Commission President Blair Couch and Jimmy Colombo voting in favor and Commissioner Robert Tebay voting against.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

William “Bill” A. Chutes Jr.

William “Bill” A. Chutes Jr., 66, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Aug. 23, 2022. Funeral, with full military rights, 1 p.m., Saturday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Christopher Longgrear officiating. Visitation, two hours before the funeral.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg code director withdraws offer for Urban Renewal Authority property

PARKERSBURG — An application by the city code enforcement director to buy two vacant lots was withdrawn after Parkersburg City Council members acting as the Urban Renewal Authority questioned whether it was appropriate. At Tuesday’s URA meeting in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, Code...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WalletHub: Ritchie County Schools funded fairest in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub ranking put Ritchie, Tucker, Pocahontas and Preston county schools in the top 10 school districts in the state where funding is distributed the most fairly. To determine the ranking, the writer compared families’ average income in each school district to the amount of funding that district receives per […]
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mindy Harvey

Mindy Harvey, 54, of Marietta, passed away Aug. 23, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Reverend Dave Holdren officiating. Burial, Veto Cemetery. Visitation, 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ruth E. Snyder

Ruth E. Snyder, 82 of Rockport, WV, went home to be with the Lord Aug. 17, 2022, at the Waterview Point Care Facility in Marietta, Ohio. surrounded by her family. She was born in Rockport, WV, the daughter of the late Garfield and Lula Perkins Prine. Ruth was incredibly proud...
ROCKPORT, WV

