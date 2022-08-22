Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg code director withdraws offer for Urban Renewal Authority property
PARKERSBURG — An application by the city code enforcement director to buy two vacant lots was withdrawn after Parkersburg City Council members acting as the Urban Renewal Authority questioned whether it was appropriate. At Tuesday’s URA meeting in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, Code...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council rejects alley closure
PARKERSBURG — A request by Coca-Cola Consolidated to close part of an alley near Seventh and 13th streets for security enhancements was rejected by Parkersburg City Council. The first reading of an ordinance authorizing the closure failed in a 5-2 vote with two members absent during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Public Library officials discuss levy with commission
PARKERSBURG — The continuing levy for the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library will be back on the ballot in November. The Wood County Commission approved putting the renewal levy for the library on the Nov. 8 ballot with all three commissioners voting to approve putting it on. The levy was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Prevention Coalition town hall set for Thursday
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Prevention Coalition will hold a town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the multipurpose room at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. The program will focus on drug use and mental health issues involving school-aged children in Wood County from elementary school through middle and high school: “Mental illness often leads to drug use while drug use often leads to mental illness.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
MOVHD announces Family Planning Clinics
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has announced Family Planning Clinics for Pleasants, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties. Family planning services include pregnancy testing, information for those trying to achieve pregnancy, medical history, physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams, laboratory services, diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, contraceptive supplies, education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
Athens: Explore your own backyard
By Miles Layton Welcome back students! Even if you’ve lived here a few days or a few years, always take an opportunity to explore Athens to create memories. Places to go – coffee – Donkey Coffee is a great place to people watch, do homework and have a cup of fair trade coffee. It’s an...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Rodney May II, 1029 Barth Rd, Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Waters to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and fraudulent use of an access device. He was sentenced to 1-15 year in prison with a credit of 301 days credit for time served and six years respectively. The sentences are to be served consecutively. The sentences were suspended and May was placed on three years of probation.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
GoPacks to host Community Resource Fair Sunday
MARIETTA — The Community Resource Fair will have something for everyone from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta. The fair will feature about 40 organizations that represent a multitude of services and resources in the area, said Heather Warner, founder and director of GoPacks of Marietta and the main organizer of the fair.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Aug. 18:. * Ernest Wade Boley, 2805 Birch St. Lot #25, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, and fined $180.25. He was ordered to pay a $967.94 civil penalty to the Parkersburg Rural King store and not to ever return to the store. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, fined $170.25 and sentenced to 90 days in jail which was suspended and he was placed on one year of unsupervised probation.
New river access sites being built in Harrison County
Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Fair announces schedule
MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
wvexplorer.com
Elk River at Big Chimney
The Elk River flows past Big Chimney eat miles above its mouth at Charleston. (Courtesy W.Va. Dept. of Commerce)
WOUB
Broadband internet coming to previously unserved residents in Jackson County
WELLSTON, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – Hundreds of Jackson County households could soon have high-speed internet for the first time thanks to Spectrum’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon at the Homestead Country Market in Wellston to celebrate the progress the company has...
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg church plans special service to mark Sept. 11 anniversary
PARKERSBURG — Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will offer a special service 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in 2001. The service of remembrance will be to recognize and honor both the victims and the first responders and to thank local first responders who serve, help and defend.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William “Bill” A. Chutes Jr.
William “Bill” A. Chutes Jr., 66, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Aug. 23, 2022. Funeral, with full military rights, 1 p.m., Saturday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Christopher Longgrear officiating. Visitation, two hours before the funeral.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley health facilities receive ARPA funding
PARKERSBURG — Four health care centers in the region have received funds from the federal American Rescue Plan, officials announced on Monday. Twenty-nine health centers received a share of the $1.9 million made available statewide through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service. The four health care center...
WTAP
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state
Two Washington County police departments are getting help from the state to keep officers on the force. Marietta and Beverly Police Departments were a part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Governor DeWine chose 16 law enforcement agencies in his third round of the program.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Water damage postpones first day of classes for Ripley Elementary School
RIPLEY — Will Hosaflook, superintendent of Jackson County Schools, released an announcement Friday via phone to Jackson County residents stating Ripley Elementary School would open on schedule, but that message changed on Monday. “Unfortunately, my optimism was defeated today as we encountered problems at Ripley Elementary School that will...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mansion by Candlelight event returns to Blennerhassett Island Oct. 7
PARKERSBURG — Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will hold its annual Mansion by Candlelight Oct. 7-8, offering island visitors a different perspective on the island and the Blennerhassett Mansion. Mansion by Candlelight will feature actors portraying the roles of Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett as they host an evening party...
