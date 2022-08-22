PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Rodney May II, 1029 Barth Rd, Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Waters to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and fraudulent use of an access device. He was sentenced to 1-15 year in prison with a credit of 301 days credit for time served and six years respectively. The sentences are to be served consecutively. The sentences were suspended and May was placed on three years of probation.

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO