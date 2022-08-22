ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia State Honey Festival opens Saturday

PARKERSBURG — The 2022 West Virginia State Honey Festival will be Saturday and Sunday at City Park in Parkersburg. The festival, which serves as a fundraiser for the Wood County Recreation Commission and its programs, will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with $5 daily admission. About...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mansion by Candlelight event returns to Blennerhassett Island Oct. 7

PARKERSBURG — Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will hold its annual Mansion by Candlelight Oct. 7-8, offering island visitors a different perspective on the island and the Blennerhassett Mansion. Mansion by Candlelight will feature actors portraying the roles of Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett as they host an evening party...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County Fair announces schedule

MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Smoot Theatre striking up big band sounds this Sunday

PARKERSBURG — The Smoot House Band will present a free informal concert of big band favorites at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Smoot Theatre on Fifth Street. Theatre-goers will hear tunes such as “Getting Sentimental Over You,” “Moon River,” “That’s Life” and “My Favorite Things.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

GoPacks to host Community Resource Fair Sunday

MARIETTA — The Community Resource Fair will have something for everyone from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta. The fair will feature about 40 organizations that represent a multitude of services and resources in the area, said Heather Warner, founder and director of GoPacks of Marietta and the main organizer of the fair.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg church plans special service to mark Sept. 11 anniversary

PARKERSBURG — Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will offer a special service 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in 2001. The service of remembrance will be to recognize and honor both the victims and the first responders and to thank local first responders who serve, help and defend.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Warren claims win over Parkersburg South

VINCENT — In a battle of first-year head coaches here Wednesday night, Warren’s Ann Skufca not only had the advantage of playing at home, but Parkersburg South boss Mischa Johnson’s squad was opening the season. The Warriors, who entered 2-0 thanks to road wins against Federal Hocking...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South volleyball opens tonight

PARKERSBURG — Ready or not, the Parkersburg South volleyball program of first-year head coach Mischa Johnson begins the season tonight when the Patriots travel across the Ohio River to face the Warren Warriors. A roster of more than two dozen student-athletes will compete this season for the Patriots. Johnson...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta girls tennis sweeps Logan

MARIETTA — The separation from top to bottom on the Marietta ladder for high school girls tennis is a thin one. On Wednesday afternoon at the Beren Tennis Center on the campus Marietta College, the Tigers showcased their depth after dropping just four games over the course of five varsity matches in a 5-0 dual match win over Logan.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Water damage postpones first day of classes for Ripley Elementary School

RIPLEY — Will Hosaflook, superintendent of Jackson County Schools, released an announcement Friday via phone to Jackson County residents stating Ripley Elementary School would open on schedule, but that message changed on Monday. “Unfortunately, my optimism was defeated today as we encountered problems at Ripley Elementary School that will...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WalletHub: Ritchie County Schools funded fairest in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub ranking put Ritchie, Tucker, Pocahontas and Preston county schools in the top 10 school districts in the state where funding is distributed the most fairly. To determine the ranking, the writer compared families’ average income in each school district to the amount of funding that district receives per […]
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Prevention Coalition town hall set for Thursday

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Prevention Coalition will hold a town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the multipurpose room at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. The program will focus on drug use and mental health issues involving school-aged children in Wood County from elementary school through middle and high school: “Mental illness often leads to drug use while drug use often leads to mental illness.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK

13 News Haul to the Brawl

Bryan passed by Pomeroy, Ohio on the Katie H this afternoon and has now made his way to Ravenswood, West Virginia! We’ll check in again to see where Bryan is in the morning on the Haul to the Brawl!. 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24:. Bryan is now passing...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck

Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away Aug. 21, 2022. She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State Business College. She is survived by her sister, Terri Dunham Strimer (Mike); several nieces and nephews; and her two doggies. She was preceded in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Athens NEWS

Athens: Explore your own backyard

By Miles Layton Welcome back students! Even if you’ve lived here a few days or a few years, always take an opportunity to explore Athens to create memories. Places to go – coffee – Donkey Coffee is a great place to people watch, do homework and have a cup of fair trade coffee. It’s an...
ATHENS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jami Marie Frazier

Jami Marie Frazier, 47, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 19, 1975, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Rodney Clark of Harrisville, WV and the late Shirley Forshey. Jami was a 1994 graduate of Williamstown High School and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. A perfect day for Jami was sitting on her porch looking at her flowers, talking on her phone with friends and family.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg City Council rejects alley closure

PARKERSBURG — A request by Coca-Cola Consolidated to close part of an alley near Seventh and 13th streets for security enhancements was rejected by Parkersburg City Council. The first reading of an ordinance authorizing the closure failed in a 5-2 vote with two members absent during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Roger Eugene Belt

Roger Eugene Belt, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully Aug. 19, 2022, at home. Roger was born Aug. 12, 1953, at The City Hospital of Akron. He was the son of the late Almond Newton Belt and Doris Kenney Brill. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1972. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by grandson Brennen Patrick Phillips.
PARKERSBURG, WV

