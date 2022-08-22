Read full article on original website
Related
internationaltechnology.com
Immediation Raises Additional AUD$5 Million from Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Managed by Euroz Hartleys
New Capital Follows Completion of 3 Global Partnerships;. Brings Total Funding to AUD$8.5 Million in Past 10 Months. MELBOURNE and LOS ANGELES-August 23, 2022- Immediation, the world's leading digital dispute resolution provider, today announced it has received AUD$5 million (USD$3.5 million) in further funding from a consortium of institutional and private investors, managed by Euroz Hartleys. This AUD$5 million comprised the second tranche of an $8.5M raising. Immediation has now secured four institutional investors on its register, including Thorney Technologies, SG Hiscock, Wunala Capital, and Perennial Private Investments, the private capital business of major Australian investment management company, Perennial Partners.
internationaltechnology.com
Downstreem Receives Funding from New Private Investors to Continue Accelerated Growth; Adds Board Advisor with Global eDiscovery Track Record
PHOENIX, AZ August 22, 2022 - Downstreem, a leader in mobile data forensics, announces its most recent funding round from new private investors to support the company's global growth and proprietary product development. Downstreem's latest funding round will significantly expand development of:. MobileStreem, the Company's proprietary email and mobile device...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”
The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
internationaltechnology.com
Marta Thoma Hall, Founder of the World Safety Summit for Autonomous Vehicles Calls for Action from Washington DC for Safer U.S. Roadways
Hall Founds Drive4Safety, a Citizen's Group in Partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) August 19, 2022, Jamie Hyneman sat down with Marta Hall to talk about Drive4Safety, a citizen's group and community project for roadway safety. Hall Interview on August 19, 2022, with Jamie Hyneman, Scientist and Inventor, and...
internationaltechnology.com
UN to help Africa develop capital markets to spur economic development
NAIROBI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations said Tuesday that it will help African countries to develop their capital markets to accelerate economic development. Sonia Essobmadje, chief of the Innovative Finance and Capital Markets Section with the Private Sector Development and Finance Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), told Xinhua in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that capital markets in the continent are underdeveloped which limits the funding available for the private sector and public projects.
internationaltechnology.com
Global Hyperlocal Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2022 -2030
The global hyperlocal services market held a market value of USD 1,344.7 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/hyperlocal-services-market. In hyperlocal deliveries, a courier agent picks up a product from the seller...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corporations break themselves up all the time. So why shouldn’t regulators break up Big Tech?
The FTC's campaign to rein in Big Tech could be good for investors and consumers, argues Denise Hearn from the American Economic Liberties Project.
Small business owners warn they may not survive the winter due to UK energy bills
Traders whose fixed-price supply deals expire in October have experienced a 424% increase in gas costs and 349% rise in electricity since February 2001
Buying an EV and Caught in Tax Credit Limbo? Talk to Us
Kevin WilliamsThe new EV tax credit program could really put a wrench in some folks' plans to go electric.
Comments / 0