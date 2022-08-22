A downbeat Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his McLaren exit and admits he could take a year out of Formula One 'if it makes sense'. Ricciardo, 33, will part ways with the Woking-based team at the end of the season after a series of underwhelming results in 2022, and will pocket a sizeable pay off as he had a year remaining on his deal.

