Daniel Ricciardo admits he could take a one-year sabbatical from Formula One 'if it made sense' after McLaren axing - as Sebastian Vettel insists Australian is 'still one of the best drivers' on the grid
A downbeat Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his McLaren exit and admits he could take a year out of Formula One 'if it makes sense'. Ricciardo, 33, will part ways with the Woking-based team at the end of the season after a series of underwhelming results in 2022, and will pocket a sizeable pay off as he had a year remaining on his deal.
