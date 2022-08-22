Read full article on original website
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
NIBC a watershed moment in business space between India-Nigeria, says MoS Muraleedharan
Abuja [Nigeria], August 22 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said that "a watershed moment in the business space has arisen between India and Nigeria with the dawn of Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC)," while addressing the inaugural meeting of NIBC in Abuja. Taking to his...
Myanmar junta charges former UK ambassador with immigration offenses
The United Kingdom's former ambassador to Myanmar has been charged with immigration offenses by the country's military junta, it said in a statement Thursday, after she and her husband were taken into custody the night before.
