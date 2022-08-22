Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
3 Arkansas officers taken off duty after violent arrest
Arkansas police officers who were seen on video beating a man on the ground have been suspended as authorities investigate what happened. Police say they confronted Randall Worcester after he allegedly made threats and became violent. Nikki Battiste has more details.
nypressnews.com
Georgia police investigating swatting incident at home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Georgia police were caught by a fake 911 call early Wednesday morning that brought them to the house of right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Officers responded to a 911 call at 1:03 a.m. that claimed someone had been shot multiple times at Greene’s house, according to the Rome Police Department.
nypressnews.com
Two Tennessee highway officers die after helicopter strikes power line
A pair of law enforcement officers were killed when their helicopter struck a powerline and then crashed in a wooded area in Tennessee. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer identified the victims only as a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and a Marion County deputy sheriff. They were the only two people onboard the helicopter, a Bell 206B, when it hit powerlines Tuesday on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, toppling them onto Interstate 24, officials said.
nypressnews.com
Exclusive: NYC officials claim Gov. Abbott bar-coding migrants sent on buses from Texas
NEW YORK — City officials claim new video shows the latest indignity to asylum seekers sent to New York by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The footage shows migrants arriving in the city on Wednesday morning wearing wristbands that appear to be intended to keep track of them. It’s the latest accusation in the border war between Abbott and Mayor Eric Adams, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.
nypressnews.com
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
nypressnews.com
Bill legalizing drug injection sites vetoed by Calif. governor, who says they could bring
Sacramento, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought “a world of unintended consequences” by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. “The unlimited number of...
