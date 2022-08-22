A pair of law enforcement officers were killed when their helicopter struck a powerline and then crashed in a wooded area in Tennessee. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer identified the victims only as a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and a Marion County deputy sheriff. They were the only two people onboard the helicopter, a Bell 206B, when it hit powerlines Tuesday on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, toppling them onto Interstate 24, officials said.

MARION COUNTY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO