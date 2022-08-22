Idaho Wildfire alert: Porphyry Fire update 2022-08-22

Photo, Porphyry Fire, August 16, 2022

Last updated: Sun, 21 Aug 2022 20:43:35

Incident is 0% contained.

·No map update for today as cloudy skies and thunderstorms preventing the IR flight.The Porphyry Fire started within the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area and is a fire start from the August 11th thunderstorms that passed over the Payette National Forest. On August 18, the fire moved to the west and out of the Wilderness Area. The fire is being managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.Initial attack on this fire used aerial assets to try to keep the fire in check, but due to the steep and rugged terrain, firefighters were not able to safety get to the fire location.This fire is under a Suppression Strategy with Point/Zone Protection being conducted at noted values at risk. A burnout of fuels was conducted at the Porphyry Bridge and was successful in protecting the structure – the bridge is no longer in danger. The focus of our firefighting strategy and tactics is to protect values at risk and stop the fire from further west, north, and south progression.Significant growth of the fire took place on August 18 toward Hettinger Ranch/South Fork Ranch and is currently in the drainage just to the north of the ranch. Additional firefighters and engines were placed at the ranch to implement structure protection measures and look for opportunities to steer the fire to the north away from the ranch and act as a containment line to stop progression up-river.Resources reported to Hettinger Ranch and set up structure protection measures. With the rain over the last few days, fire activity has been minimal, and this is giving firefighters the ability to directly suppress the fire by constructing fire line around the south and southwest perimeter of the fire. The intent is to turn the fire away from the ranch and push it into the previously burned area of the Smith Knob Fire from 2019. Additional tactics are being assessed to hold this fire to as small a size as safely possible.A Fire Emergency Area and Trail Closure Order is in place. While the area is closed, the South Fork is open for floating the river through the fire area - stopping or camping within the closure area is not allowed.Hunters that plan to hunt this area may want to consider developing a plan B in case access is not available. An expanded closure order is in place and encompasses the areas below - The South Fork is open for floating the river through the fire area - stopping or camping within the closure area is not allowed.

Beginning at the junction of NFS Trail (NFST) #122 (Southfork Salmon River Trail) and Fall Creek in Section 17, Township 23 North, Range 8 East, then along NFST #122 (Southfork Salmon River Trail) to its junction with NFS Road (NFSR) #337 in Section 13, Township 22 North, Range 7 East, then along NFSR #337 to its junction with Big Flat Creek in Section 23, Township 22 North, Range 7 East; Continuing west along Big Flat Creek to NFSR #355 at Buck Saddle in Section 21, Township 22 North, Range 7 East, then along NFS Road #355 north to its junction with NFSR #356 in Section 4, Township 22 North, Range 7 East;Continuing along NFSR #356 to its junction with NFST #126 (Raines Creek/Slaughter Gulch Trail) in Section 33, Township 23 North, Range 7 East, then along NFST #126 its junction with NFST #112 (Raines Creek Trail) in Section 18, Township 23 North, Range 8 East, then along NFST #112 Raines Creek Trail to its junction with Raines Creek in Section 18, Township 23 North, Range 8 East;Continuing along Raines Creek and ending at its junction with NFST #122 (Southfork Salmon River Trail) in Section 17, Township 23 North, Range 8 East. Closed Roads: All NFS Roads within the Closed Area but excluding all NFS Roads bordering the Closed Area (NFSR 337 and 355).Closed Trails:All NFS Trails within and bordering the Closed Area (NFST 122, 125, and 126).NFST #125, Porphyry Creek Trail, which is outside the Closed Area, beginning in Section 4, Township 22 North, Range 8 East, and ending at its junction with NFST #018 (Horse Heaven Trail) located in Section 31, Township 23 North, Range 9 East.

The Closed Area, Roads, and Trails are located within the McCall Ranger District, Payette National Forest, Valley County, Idaho, Boise Meridian.

View Porphyry Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.