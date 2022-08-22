Montana Wildfire alert: Hog Trough Fire update 2022-08-22

Hog Trough RAWS Station

Last updated: Sun, 21 Aug 2022 22:13:48

Incident is 0% contained.

Hog Trough Fire was discovered July 17th. It is located five miles east of Black Bear Campground and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls. It is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area (WSA) on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. There are no structures currently threatened and no evacuations. Area, trail and road closures are in effect. Please refer to the Closures tab for most specific closure information. Skalkaho Highway (Highway 38) is OPEN. Forest Service Road 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Highway 38 (Skalkaho Highway) to Mile Marker 5 near Skalkaho Creek Trailhead #503. Forest Service 5070 (Sand Basin Creek) Road is also closed. The Hog Trough Fire transferred command from the Northern Rockies Team 5 Type 2 Incident Management Team to the Central Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team at 6 pm MDT on Saturday, August 13th. The Central Montana Type 3 team also took command of the nearby Fuse Lake Fire on August 16. The Fuse Lake Fire was detected on August 14th and is actively burning in timber. The cause of the Fuse Lake Fire is under investigation.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Hog Trough Fire August 18, 2022

Smoke and clouds over Hog Trough fire camp

Hog Trough view from Weasel Creek

Hog Trough view from Philipsburg

Hog Trough Fire August 18, 2022

Hog Trough Fire August 17 as seen from fire camp

Hog Trough Fire August 17

Hog Trough flare up on 8/14/22

Hog Trough flare up on 8/14/22

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions for BNF