California Wildfire alert: Red update 2022-08-22

Red Fire aerial

Last updated: Sun, 21 Aug 2022 22:28:05

Incident is 0% contained.

The Red fire was discovered on August 4, 2022 between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek at 7,800 ft. elevation. It is a lightning caused fire that is burning in the 2001 Hoover Fire footprint. Fire crews are assessing natural barriers, like granite, to confine and contain the fire. There are no trail closures and no threat to infrastructure. The Red Fire along with the Rodgers Fire are being managed under a type 3 organization.

View Red Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.