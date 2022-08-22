ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Wildfire alert: Red update 2022-08-22

California Incident News
California Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2e3S_0hQ70YqJ00
Red Fire aerial

Last updated: Sun, 21 Aug 2022 22:28:05

Incident is 0% contained.

The Red fire was discovered on August 4, 2022 between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek at 7,800 ft. elevation. It is a lightning caused fire that is burning in the 2001 Hoover Fire footprint. Fire crews are assessing natural barriers, like granite, to confine and contain the fire. There are no trail closures and no threat to infrastructure. The Red Fire along with the Rodgers Fire are being managed under a type 3 organization.

View Red Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#California Wildfire#The Red Fire#The Rodgers Fire
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
California Incident News

California Incident News

30
Followers
25
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy