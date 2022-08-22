Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner Alerts
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction.
Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was a much anticipated day for two families. The mother of an organ donor and the recipient of her daughter’s heart met for the first time in Springfield. The tragic accident that took the life of a 22-year-old girl brought two families together at the...
Town by Town: free rugs for teachers, card tricks, and Fuller Road paving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Springfield, and Chicopee. Over in Agawam, Allied Flooring, Paint and Design is offering free rugs to teachers starting Monday. Any teacher who brings a valid school ID to their Agawam will receive one free rug for their...
South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms
South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
Register Citizen
Racial slur at Enfield student sheds light on racism in mostly white town
ENFIELD — A Black member of the Enfield High School football team approached a local home on Aug. 13 hoping to sell raffle tickets to raise funds for the upcoming season. He made many stops along the way, but his encounter at this house was much different with a resident calling the 14-year-old student a racial slur, Enfield police said.
Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts
Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions
Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield. The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno said would bring investors to Springfield. Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat...
Town by Town: Homework House funding, naloxbox expansion, Springfield community grants
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Easthampton, Holyoke, and Springfield. The city of Easthampton is expanding its naloxbox program to local businesses. In May, the Easthampton Health Department launched the first phase of the program in the city and now, they’re going a step further. The...
Medical Notes: Aug. 22, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Springfield girl asking for help after bike is stolen from backyard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 9-year girl from Springfield is pleading with the community to help return her stolen bike. “I was shocked and sad/mad,” said Tylaysia Wheeler. Wheeler woke up Tuesday morning two wheels short after her precious purple and black bike with the blue horn was taken...
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield
The victim found on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning has been identified.
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
Plan Accordingly: 2 for Tuesdays at I Love Frankie's Pizza in Worcester
WORCESTER - Every Tuesday at I Love Frankie's in Worcester, customers can buy an 18” pizza and get a second one of equal or lesser value for free. The popular pizza shop on Vernon Hill -- at the corner of Dorchester Street and Providence Street -- brought back the 2 for 1 special last week.
Caribbean heritage celebrated in Springfield with parade, festival (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Mother Nature may have provided the heat on Saturday, but the Springfield Carnival Association and Caribbean American African Association Social Club turned it up a notch with their annual parade and festival. The parade celebrating Caribbean American heritage began at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School on Catherine...
Car crashed into pole on Rt. 20 in West Springfield
Drivers were detoured off a section of Route 20 in West Springfield during the morning commute Wednesday, due to a single-car crash.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Turn Out for Hartford Puerto Rican Parade & Festival
Hartford came alive with the sights and sounds of Puerto Rico. From a parade to a festival, the annual celebration returned after a break during the pandemic. “It's just a good feeling. It's a good vibe. It's family-oriented, the noise, the music, everything is just joyful,” said Diane Ortiz.
Massachusetts real estate transactions: See all homes sold in Hampden County from August 14-20
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Aug 14 to Aug 20. There were 115 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,418 square foot home on Brookfield Lane in Agawam that sold for $300,000.
