ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Ludlow, MA
City
Wilbraham, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Indian Orchard, MA
WSBS

Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight

One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Register Citizen

Racial slur at Enfield student sheds light on racism in mostly white town

ENFIELD — A Black member of the Enfield High School football team approached a local home on Aug. 13 hoping to sell raffle tickets to raise funds for the upcoming season. He made many stops along the way, but his encounter at this house was much different with a resident calling the 14-year-old student a racial slur, Enfield police said.
ENFIELD, CT
WUPE

Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts

Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
LENOX, MA
westernmassnews.com

South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Italy#Parade#Wggb Wshm
westernmassnews.com

Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions

Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield. The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno said would bring investors to Springfield. Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Aug. 22, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield girl asking for help after bike is stolen from backyard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 9-year girl from Springfield is pleading with the community to help return her stolen bike. “I was shocked and sad/mad,” said Tylaysia Wheeler. Wheeler woke up Tuesday morning two wheels short after her precious purple and black bike with the blue horn was taken...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?

Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Turn Out for Hartford Puerto Rican Parade & Festival

Hartford came alive with the sights and sounds of Puerto Rico. From a parade to a festival, the annual celebration returned after a break during the pandemic. “It's just a good feeling. It's a good vibe. It's family-oriented, the noise, the music, everything is just joyful,” said Diane Ortiz.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy