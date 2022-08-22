ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wymt.com

“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind

HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
HAZARD, KY
wdrb.com

Air Quality Alert Issued Thursday

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Louisville metro area and surrounding communities Thursday, according to Kentuckiana Air Education. Rising temperatures and humidity, coupled with a slow or non-existent breeze will allow surface ozone amounts to rise to levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. This includes children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions. Anyone who falls into one of those groups, should avoid strenuous outdoor activity Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
middlesboronews.com

Covid picture in Kentucky looking up

For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day period ending Aug. 2, there...
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
KOEL 950 AM

Mysterious Disappearance of Iowa Woman Solved

A mystery of an Iowa woman going missing has been put to bed. Authorities all over the country were looking for a Milford native for the past two weeks. She went missing after a flight out of Florida in early August. Reports confirmed that she arrived at the Orlando Airport...
IOWA STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear breaks ground on Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Wolfe County Wednesday to break ground on a section of Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway expansion. The project will be widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County. “The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wkyufm.org

Eastern Kentucky residents can apply for federal food assistance

Eastern Kentuckians affected by the recent flooding disaster will be able to apply for food relief this week. Starting Wednesday, residents and workers in 12 counties can seek assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). The initiative offers funds to buy food such as meat, produce and dairy products at participating grocery stores.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Fair champion pumpkin tips scale at 1508 pounds

The Kentucky State Fair found its annual “great pumpkin” over the weekend in Louisville. Josh Monin’s 1,508.2-pound pumpkin took home top honors during Saturday’s “Largest Pumpkin” competition. Monin’s gigantic gourd beat out nine others for the grand prize of $1,508.20 – one dollar for every pound of pumpkin flesh.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville resident wins over $280,000 in Kentucky Lottery instant play game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person in Louisville is now six-figures richer after a big win in a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game. The person, who was only identified as S. Harris, won a total of $283,486.83 playing the Celtic Coins Jackpot instant play game on the Kentucky Lottery website, according to lottery officials.

