Houston Goes Hollywood: Comedian Mo Amer’s New Netflix Series Shines a Bright Light on Houston

Set in Houston, the new Netflix comedy series, Mo, stars the Houston-proud, amicable, successful, international comedian, Mo Amer. Thanks to Mo’s dedication, other Texas stars who will grace the screen include the “We Heart Houston” sign, the view of the downtown city skyline from an eight-lane freeway, and the multicolored lit bridges over Interstate 59.
Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas

When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House

Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
Person
James Beard
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
5 Must Do Things in Katy Asian Town

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. You may have visited Houston’s Chinatown, but there’s another burgeoning...
