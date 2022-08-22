Read full article on original website
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human traffickingJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston couple ceding restaurant to Killen's Barbecue has big plans of their own
There will soon be a second and third location of Henderson & Kane.
Click2Houston.com
1950 Little League World Series champ from Houston cheering on Pearland All Stars in Williamsport
As Pearland Little League won its fourth game at the Little League World Series on Wednesday night, a man from the Houston area who’s won it all was there to cheer them on. Bill Martin played on the Houston Little League team that won the World Series in 1950, which was his first trip to Williamsport.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Houston Goes Hollywood: Comedian Mo Amer’s New Netflix Series Shines a Bright Light on Houston
Set in Houston, the new Netflix comedy series, Mo, stars the Houston-proud, amicable, successful, international comedian, Mo Amer. Thanks to Mo’s dedication, other Texas stars who will grace the screen include the “We Heart Houston” sign, the view of the downtown city skyline from an eight-lane freeway, and the multicolored lit bridges over Interstate 59.
nomadlawyer.org
Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas
When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
'Dedicated Houstonian' | Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes dies, family says
HOUSTON — Former president of the Houston Texans, Jamey Rootes, has died. Rootes' wife, Melissa, shared the news on social media Monday, saying he had been dealing with mental health issues. Rootes died Sunday in Houston. "For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to...
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Katy Asian Town
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. You may have visited Houston’s Chinatown, but there’s another burgeoning...
Click2Houston.com
Pearland wins 1st game of Little League World Series elimination bracket after losing to Hawaii
Pearland won their first elimination game of the Little League World Series against the Midwest Region team from Davenport, Iowa on Tuesday. With tonight’s win, Pearland is now set to play the team they beat on Monday, August 8 in front of a crowd of more than 18,000 people.
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
Click2Houston.com
Pearland to face Pennsylvania team for second time at Little League World Series
PEARLAND – Pearland Little League is staying alive in Williamsport. The team beat Iowa on Tuesday night with a score of 4-0, and is continuing to advance in the elimination bracket. The Texas team will now face the Mid-Atlantic Region team from Hollidaysburg, Pa. for a second time at...
cw39.com
Here’s the preseason top 25 Texas high school football teams, according to MaxPreps
HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s almost here, the 2022 Texas high school football season is right around the corner, as the season starts this week with several teams hitting the gridiron across the state. So who are the teams to watch in 2022? Well, a lot of them are...
Who's ready for the Purple Takeover in Kemah Texas?
On August 20th Chef Machete opened his second location Gordo Ninos Kemah. Chef Trinidad "Machete" Gonzalez is a Mexican/American Chef out of Houston Texas; known for his, Lean Sauce™️ and Multi-Cultural Cuisines.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: A Ribbon Cutting, Free Bites and Butcher Demo
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Local Table will be toasting to the new school year with its Moms and Mimosas, offering a special brunch menu at 9 a.m. on the first day of school. Guests can head to GOOF, 2003 West 34th, and Cypress, 10535 Fry, locations on August 22.
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
