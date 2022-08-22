ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Apple
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions

Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield. The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno said would bring investors to Springfield. Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

‘Stuff the Bus’ donations delivered to school districts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News viewers have helped start the school year right for families in need. Our ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign, along with the United Way and Peter Pan Bus Lines, moved to the delivery phase on Tuesday. It was a team effort as backpacks...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield lieutenant governor fundraiser backs Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll — not Western Mass. state Sen. Eric Lesser

A powerful Republican lobbyist and former Springfield city councilor has helped coordinate a fundraiser for Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, in the frenzied lead-up to the Sept. 6 primary — forging a prominent breach from state Sen. Eric Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat running for the post, too.
SALEM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Easthampton, Wilbraham, and Southampton. The town of Southampton has announced they will be offering Earth Machine backyard composters. Transfer station permit holders can now buy the Earth Machines for $25 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents can contact the highway department...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Springfield Code Enforcement brought the Springfield Gardens Apartments management team to court. This comes after several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments. At Housing Court in Springfield, tenants of Springfield Gardens plead their case to a judge...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield girl asking for help after bike is stolen from backyard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 9-year girl from Springfield is pleading with the community to help return her stolen bike. “I was shocked and sad/mad,” said Tylaysia Wheeler. Wheeler woke up Tuesday morning two wheels short after her precious purple and black bike with the blue horn was taken...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts

Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
LENOX, MA
westernmassnews.com

High school coaches, players gearing up for busy sports seasons

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The official start of the school year is only a few days away and preseason for fall sports is back in full swing across western Massachusetts. “Just crossing our fingers and hoping we don’t have any interruptions,” said Springfield Public Schools Athletic Director Dwayne Early.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Enfield service dog welcomed to new home

ENFIELD — Months before 11-year-old Anaya Hesse met her service dog, Oscar, she fell in love with the Golden Lab mix after seeing a picture of him online. She and her mother, Delina Hesse, brought Oscar home to Enfield last week after graduating from Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities’ training program in Winsted.
ENFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy