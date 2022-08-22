Read full article on original website
Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction.
Town by Town: Homework House funding, naloxbox expansion, Springfield community grants
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Easthampton, Holyoke, and Springfield. The city of Easthampton is expanding its naloxbox program to local businesses. In May, the Easthampton Health Department launched the first phase of the program in the city and now, they’re going a step further. The...
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms
Town by Town: free rugs for teachers, card tricks, and Fuller Road paving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Springfield, and Chicopee. Over in Agawam, Allied Flooring, Paint and Design is offering free rugs to teachers starting Monday. Any teacher who brings a valid school ID to their Agawam will receive one free rug for their...
Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions
Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield. The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno said would bring investors to Springfield. Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat...
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations delivered to school districts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News viewers have helped start the school year right for families in need. Our ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign, along with the United Way and Peter Pan Bus Lines, moved to the delivery phase on Tuesday. It was a team effort as backpacks...
Springfield lieutenant governor fundraiser backs Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll — not Western Mass. state Sen. Eric Lesser
A powerful Republican lobbyist and former Springfield city councilor has helped coordinate a fundraiser for Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, in the frenzied lead-up to the Sept. 6 primary — forging a prominent breach from state Sen. Eric Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat running for the post, too.
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Easthampton, Wilbraham, and Southampton. The town of Southampton has announced they will be offering Earth Machine backyard composters. Transfer station permit holders can now buy the Earth Machines for $25 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents can contact the highway department...
Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Springfield Code Enforcement brought the Springfield Gardens Apartments management team to court. This comes after several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments. At Housing Court in Springfield, tenants of Springfield Gardens plead their case to a judge...
Springfield girl asking for help after bike is stolen from backyard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 9-year girl from Springfield is pleading with the community to help return her stolen bike. “I was shocked and sad/mad,” said Tylaysia Wheeler. Wheeler woke up Tuesday morning two wheels short after her precious purple and black bike with the blue horn was taken...
Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts
Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
Russell and Montgomery Police Department hosts annual Family Fun Day
A family fun day for the people from the western Hampden county hill towns courtesy of the Russell and Montgomery Police Department.
High school coaches, players gearing up for busy sports seasons
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The official start of the school year is only a few days away and preseason for fall sports is back in full swing across western Massachusetts. “Just crossing our fingers and hoping we don’t have any interruptions,” said Springfield Public Schools Athletic Director Dwayne Early.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million jackpot won in Worcester off of scratch-off ticket
A $2 million jackpot prize was won in Worcester off of scratch-off ticket. The prize was won off of the game $2,000,000 50x Cashword. It was sold at Gulf Gas Station, which is located at 590 Southbridge St. It was the final ticket worth $2 million for the game. There...
Northampton St. John Cantius Church rehab goes to Community Preservation Committee for funding
NORTHAMPTON — The city Community Preservation Act Committee will take its turn this week considering plans to rehab, rather than demolish, the former St. John Cantius Catholic Church at 10 Hawley St. Owner O’Connell Development is asking for $500,000 in Community Preservation Act money to fund repairs to the...
Springfield man nearly 100 arraignments arrested for catalytic converter theft
Two Springfield men were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street.
Enfield service dog welcomed to new home
ENFIELD — Months before 11-year-old Anaya Hesse met her service dog, Oscar, she fell in love with the Golden Lab mix after seeing a picture of him online. She and her mother, Delina Hesse, brought Oscar home to Enfield last week after graduating from Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities’ training program in Winsted.
