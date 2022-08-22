Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Insect Repellent to Help You Ditch the Itch Outdoors
SPY Editor’s Choice products meet our strictest selection criteria. In this piece, SPY has gathered the best insect repellent for outdoor activities like camping and hiking. With both chemical and natural bug sprays, we’re confident you’ll find what you need below. There’s only one thing worse than hauling a camping tent and canoe along a dirt path on a backwoods camping expedition: hauling a tent and canoe across a dirt path while being eaten alive by insects. But the best insect repellent can protect you against bug bites for hours, allowing you to be active outdoors in any condition. With a...
yankodesign.com
This tiny modular tabletop griller lets you cook in 7 different ways, making outdoor cooking fun again
Many people have fun fantasies of eating outdoors, whether it’s at a campsite or just in your backyard. Most, however, only imagine the actual act of eating and socializing, but not what happens before and after that. Unless you’re a blue-blooded fan of grilles and barbecues, you probably aren’t too fond of the preparation and the actual cooking parts of the experience. And no one probably looks forward to the cleanup afterward. Cooking and cleaning are, of course, inevitable even when indoors, so the trick is to actually make those activities easier, usually by having good tools for the job. You might have smart ovens or multi-purpose cookware indoors, but this modular charcoal griller has you covered outdoors, including when it’s time to finally clean up the mess.
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
What You Need to Take Your Picnic from Good to Great
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Whether you’re having drinks on the Great Lawn in Central Park or lunching near a trailhead in Yellowstone, this is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gear Patrol
How to Donate Your Gently Used Outdoor Gear
As summer winds to a close and whispers of fall fill the air, you may be unpacking and sorting through the upcoming season's gear, preparing for cooler months ahead. After looking through tents, down jackets, hiking boots and headlamps, maybe you realize you picked up a duplicate on a whim since last fall, or maybe you've found an upgrade you'd rather use this season. Whatever the reason for excess outdoor gear may be, there's a useful and pragmatic solution to cleaning out your gear closet, and helping someone else in need: donating your gently-used outdoor gear.
People
More Than 24,700 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Comforter That 'Feels Like a Cloud' — and It's on Sale
If your bed is in need of a cozy upgrade, Amazon shoppers swear by this fluffy comforter for a good night's sleep — and it's on sale. Right now, the Easeland Down Alternative Comforter is up to 42 percent off. Designed to use year-round, the comforter is plush but lightweight. Plus, its polyfill is encased in brushed fabric cover that's breathable and soft to the touch.
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
4 things you need to know before your first paddling adventure
The essentials before kayaking or canoeing your way through nature.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
How you can level up your digital business with gamification
One of the most popular storylines I’m hearing about Web3 and the metaverse is that it will finally make the internet feel more like a video game. Well, I believe the best websites are already like games, because the very best websites, mobile apps, and digital experiences all use gamification in their design.
How to create impossibly strong passwords that are actually easy to remember
Passwords… we keep coming back to this incredibly sophisticated technology that can also be the Achilles’ Heel of everything you do online. We have all sorts of smart apps to help us create and store unique and strong passwords on our devices, just as tech companies try to eliminate passwords for good.
Fast Company
How to create better passwords without much effort
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: you should use a different password for every account you have, and each of those passwords should be an extraordinarily long and complex string of characters that are easy for you to remember but hard for others to guess. Unfortunately, that’s...
A photographer developed 3D-printed lenses that cost less than $15
Capturing moments is more affordable now.
digg.com
Succulents Are Hard To Kill, But Lego Succulents Will Live Forever
Struggle to even keep succulents alive? Lego has you covered. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. These Lego succulents are wildly attractive, and they don't need any water or sunlight. Even if your green thumb is nowhere to be found, these attractive Lego pieces will brighten up your desk or shelf.
The Best Snake Boots of 2022
When I’m turkey hunting creek bottoms or overgrown field edges, snake boots provide me with the reassurance that my feet and legs are safe from snake bites. And when I try to slip in on a roosted tom in the dark, even if I happen to step on a snake, I’m still protected. Spring turkey season isn’t the only time I use snake boots. As a forester, I spend almost everyday in the woods, with snake boots on my feet. Throughout my career, I’ve worn several pairs, and the best ones always provide enough snake protection without sacrificing breathability. Whether you’re hunting, scouting, or working, the best snake boots should fit those applications and protect you from snake bites.
CNET
Give Your Keurig the De-Gunking It Desperately Needs: 5 Simple Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A Keurig will inevitably accumulate gunk, especially if you're brewing with it on a daily basis. Over time, mineral buildup can detract from its performance -- and if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, your Keurig might stop running altogether.
Elite Daily
Charli D'Amelio's Back-To-School Shopping List Includes Desk And Dorm Essentials
Pretty soon, you’ll be heading back to school. While the thought of having to do homework is a drag after getting so used to lounging by the pool every day, there’s no denying that back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. It’s a chance to start fresh with all-new back-to-school supplies. You may be decorating your dorm for the first time ever and looking for major inspo. As one of the biggest influencers, what’s on Charli D’Amelio’s back-to-school shopping list could help you figure out what’s a must-have and what can be left behind at home.
CNET
Get $30 Off Ember's Metallic-Colored 10-Ounce Smart Mug at Amazon
We've written a lot of about Ember Temperature Control Mugs here on CNET and often note how pricey they are compared to a standard insulated mug and how rarely they're discounted. But some people don't like drinking through a lid with a hole in it and love how Ember mugs allow you to drink beverages as you normally would while keeping them piping hot. Alas, due to tariffs and inflation, the price for Ember smart mugs has gone up over the years and now the 10-ounce version retails for $130 while the cooler-looking metallic versions jump to $150. However, with the CNET-exclusive code 20EMBER4CNET, you can get $30 off the gold, copper, rose gold and stainless steel colors -- so $10 less than the standard black and white colors. The code is good through Aug. 29.
The best travel pillow of 2022
CNN Underscored spent weeks testing 12 of the most popular and highest-rated travel pillows on the market. And while many of the pillows we tested had their merits, there were two clear winners.
TMZ.com
The Revolutionary Aegis Smart Door Lock Keeps Your Home Safe & Secure
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. With the BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock, keep your door secure without having to change your current lock. Pay only $99.99 (Reg. $119), and save an extra $20 off with code SMARTLOCK at checkout when you buy before the end of August.
CNET
Nab a Smart Amazon Fire TV From $100 and Get a Free Echo Dot
With Labor Day sales just around the corner, there are a ton of cheap TV deals popping up already. One of the most interesting we've seen so far concerns Amazon's lineup of smart Fire TVs. They're already some of the most affordable sets on the market, and you can nab one for as little as $100 and get an Echo Dot thrown in for free.
Comments / 0