Saint Paul, MN

Philando Castile honored in St. Paul with aim to raise scholarship funds

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Community members in St. Paul came together Sunday to honor the life of Philando Castile .

"Central Honors Philando" is an event that began after Castile was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights in July of 2016 .

The goal of Sunday's event was to connect the community and learn about ways to help raise money for a scholarship in his name.

Philando Castile at J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School CBS

Valerie Castile, Philando's mother, says there is no better way to honor her son.

"This is a wonderful, wonderful support system for our community," Castile said. "I was really, really concerned … about [Philando] being remembered, and this is the most appropriate way I could think of."

Donations toward the Philando Castile Scholarship can be made here .

CBS Minnesota

St. Paul community completes "The Tommy" workout in honor of firefighter lost to suicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hundreds of Tommy McDonough's friends, family and co-workers raised their heart rates while completing a workout in his honor Wednesday.McDonough, a St. Paul firefighter from 2015-2020, took his own life exactly two years ago Wednesday, leaving behind a wife and two young children. He was just 28.Wednesday's workout paired rowing and sandbag workouts, two of McDonough's favorites. Ultimately, the event aimed to raise awareness of mental health resources for first responders."This workout is perfect, Tommy would have loved this," said McDonough's father and former St. Paul Fire Chief Tom McDonough. "It means so much to us...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sacramento

St. Paul Public Schools approves smudging policy

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Native American traditional practice of smudging is now allowed at St. Paul Public Schools.The district announced that its board of education approved the smudging policy Tuesday evening. Smudging is the cultural practice of burning sage or other sacred herbs for healing and to cleanse the soul of negative thoughts. In part, the policy recognizes tobacco, sage, sweetgrass and cedar as traditional Native American medicines. Students and staff will now be allowed to use these medicines to conduct individual or group smudging, however the practice must be conducted under the direct supervision of an "appropriate school district staff member," the school district said. Smudging will also need to be practiced in a manner that abides by the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.  Smudging was already taking place on an informal basis at some St. Paul schools, but supporters wanted to develop an official policy. Supporters said it is a way to create a sense of belonging for Native American students who make up nearly 4% of the district's population. 
minnesotamonthly.com

The ‘Yes’ of Sue Z.

Some people carry an air of the fictional character. They are instantly recognizable. They bear trademarks. Sue Zelickson, known as Sue Z., is one such person—although you may not even see her at first, instead noticing the clump of people knotted around her. They stand taller than Sue, who is 4’7”, and they chat amiably because, according to a few close to her, she rarely walks a direct route anywhere, stopping to talk with those who spot her, or whom she spots, which could be many.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Northside block party explored healthy food options

There is a new movement kicking off in North Minneapolis and it’s centered on the health and wellness of African Americans. The initiative started with the “Live Your Healthy Lyfe” Block Party that took place last weekend, August 20. With such attractions and headliners as local comedian...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors organize volunteer Minnesota State Fair patrol

ST. PAUL, Minn. – This year, keeping the Minnesota State Fair safe will go beyond just those who wear a badge.Neighbors who live nearby are organizing their own volunteer patrols that will be a visible, and friendly, presence."Tensions get high [during the fair], especially, you know, when the parking is hard and people are anxious just to get in," said Jennifer Victor-Larsen, one of the lead organizers of the effort.More than 120 neighbors, many of whom live within a quarter-mile of the fairgrounds, have volunteered to walk shifts through the streets outside the fair."People do want to buy in on...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lawsuit against Becker school district withdrawn after policy change

MINNEAPOLIS -- Union educators in Becker have withdrawn a lawsuit suing the school district over its new communications plan they said violated free speech provisions.The Becker School Board voted Tuesday to rescind the controversial communications policy.The lawsuit filed by the Becker Education Association last week argued the plan was so broad it would prohibit educators from saying anything that isn't positive about the district to someone who isn't employed by it."The Becker community deserves to hear the unfiltered truth from classroom educators about what's happening in our schools, both the successes and things we need to improve," said Jason Baune, co-president of the Becker Education Association.While the lawsuit is withdrawn, the Becker Education Association says it retains the right to refile if the board adopts a "similarly problematic policy" in the future.Becker is located roughly 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
BECKER, MN
agupdate.com

Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, Minn. – The 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together begins Aug. 25 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The Minnesota State Fair features many options to help plan your visit and offers a variety of deals and discounts. Plan Your Visit. Hours. These last two years have provided...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal

BECKER, Minn. -- A central Minnesota school district has shuttered a policy meant to prohibit staff from talking publicly about issues that might reflect negatively on the district, including a recent proposal to dictate what is taught in schools.The so-called gag order came to light after the teachers union in Becker filed a lawsuit in order to speak freely about the school board's plan to ban "political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts." The proposal has rankled teachers and LGBTQ allies who believe it would undermine equity and inclusion.The hastily-filed suit said the policy that prevents staff from...
BECKER, MN
ramseycounty.us

Free diabetes prevention program starts Sept. 15

Residents are invited to join a free, year-long online diabetes prevention program hosted in partnership by theNEWmpls and Ramsey County. There will be two program sessions beginning this fall. One session begins Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. and the other begins Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. During the first 16 weeks of the program, participants will meet virtually with Chaz of theNEWmpls, her team and fellow community members once a week for one hour. After that, participants will meet virtually twice a month. All meetings will take place via Zoom. Family members are invited to attend.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
multifamilybiz.com

Norhart Breaks Ground on 328-Unit Impact Apartment Community in Minneapolis - St. Paul Submarket of Oakdale, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Norhart broke ground on Impact, their new 7-story, 328-unit apartment building. The modern apartment complex, which will be the tallest building in the city of Oakdale, includes a wide assortment of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, plus four luxurious two-story penthouse residences on the top level overlooking the beautiful Minneapolis - St. Paul skyline.
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Pickleball passion: as demand grows Minneapolis adds more public courts

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a sport growing by the second. Pickleball is becoming so popular in the Twin Cities that Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) is creating more courts to use.In a few weeks, the dilapidated tennis courts outside the Nokomis Community Center will be transformed into six new pickleball courts. MPRB says they are getting so much public interest in pickleball and adding more courts.Pickleball striping will also be added at Bloomington Avenue and East 50th Street tennis courts in September. In addition, more new outdoor pickleball courts will begin construction next year at Loring Park and Dickman Park.The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair: What you need to know for the 2022 event

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The gates are set to open for the Minnesota State Fair's 12-day run at 7 a.m. Thursday. When you come through the gates, you will have to go through metal detectors and get your bags checked. This year's Great Minnesota Get-Together is expected to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul father battling rare illness

Each year there are fewer than 6,000 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in the United States. But for those affected by the disorder, life can come to a screeching halt after it leaves them unable to move. This month, a St. Paul man has been hit hard by the rare illness.
SAINT PAUL, MN
