Minneapolis, MN

"Black Entrepreneur State Fair" returns to Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – The third annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair kicked off Sunday in Minneapolis.

Hundreds of people came out to support the vendors who set up shop. The fair was created to uplift every business involved – providing opportunities, access and exposure.

Fair board member Turqouya Williams says you can find just about everything, too, from jewelry to self-defense and safety items.

"People are really impressed. A lot of times folks don't even know that we're here, and it is a relatively new thing," Williams said. "But people are really excited, there's a lot of energy around this."

The fair runs all week and will end next Sunday night.

