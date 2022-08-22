Top 10 Jobs You Can Do From Home With No Experience

The internet has forever changed the workplace because of remote work. The best part about online work is that many of the jobs you find do not require any experience.

So whether you are looking for a career change or want a side hustle to make more money, an online job can benefit you. You might not get the high-paying jobs you may get offline, but the freedom to work from home with no experience is incredible.

The following are the top ten jobs you can do from home with no prior experience:

Customer Service Representative

Every company needs customer service representatives, and it is cheaper for them to outsource this business function. You will find many customer service representative jobs online from various companies. The average pay for such work is $17.75 per hour.

Therefore, if you like helping people find solutions to problems, you should consider working as an online customer service rep.

Administrative Assistant

Many people need help with various tasks, making being an administrative assistant or virtual assistant an in-demand job. The responsibilities are essentially the same as those of an in-office administrative assistant.

Therefore, you may need free employee scheduling apps to help you organize tasks. The average pay is about $19 per hour.

Data Entry Clerk

We live in the information age; hence it is no surprise there are plenty of jobs for data entry. Being a data entry clerk requires no experience as it primarily involves inputting information into data sheets. Typing ability and attention to detail are the main requirements for a data clerk. The average pay is 17.08 per hour.

Interpreter

You should consider working as an interpreter if you have excellent language skills and know multiple languages. Some applications and software can translate languages but are not ideal. You may translate audio clips, written information, and more with no experience necessary.

Mock Juror

Many people dislike jury duty, but you can be a mock juror online and make good money doing it. A mock juror is a job where lawyers conduct mock trials and practice for actual hearings. The median pay is $20 to $60 per trial, which is good pay for work with no experience.

Proofreader

People produce content for online content but would like a second perspective. You can become a proofreader online, which essentially means checking for mistakes in content and rectifying them. You may need to be familiar with a field to be a proofreader, but you can earn about $20 as long as you can read.

Tech Support

You can work in online tech support if you are interested in technology and want to help people with tech problems. A tech support rep will troubleshoot problems with customers, provide them with solutions, and explain complicated tech issues in an easy-to-understand fashion.

Travel Agent

Most people prefer to handle their travel arrangements, but others prefer having someone help them. You can become an online travel agent without prior experience and help people solve travel issues. Because of the competition, you need patience and determination to succeed in the travel industry . The average pay of a travel agent is about $21 per hour.

Tutor

Students often need help with their studies and look online for it. It is an opportunity to become a tutor and share your expertise with others from home while earning money. You will earn about $19 per hour as an online tutor.

Social Media Specialist

Social media is an integral part of modern life, and if you are skilled at using social media, you should consider working as a social media specialist. You will manage social media platforms for others at about $28 per hour.

Many online jobs do not require any experience. You can find a way to get paid for it online if you have any skills or knowledge. The ten jobs above are only some of the jobs you can get online with no experience, so feel free to search for more.

